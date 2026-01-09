ETV Bharat / state

Couple Held For Man's Brutal Murder In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A day after a 36-year-old man was found murdered and his dismembered body recovered from a vacant plot at Salem Tabri near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana, police on Friday arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the crime.

Additional DCP, Ludhiana Sameer Verma said the accused are Shamsher Singh alias Shera and his wife Kuldeep Kaur. He said Shamsher and the victim, Davinder Singh were friends and drug addicts. "After Davinder arrived home from Mumbai where he worked, he left with Shamsher, who works as a car painter and both of them abused heroin at the latter's house," Verma said.

They then had an argument over money. As the argument worsened, Shamsher hit Davinder on the head following which he fell unconscious, said Verma. Assuming that Davinder had died, Shamsher chopped his body into six pieces with a saw. "Although Shamsher's wife was not present at home at the time of the incident, once she returned, she helped him wrap Davinder's body parts in a sack and put his head in a drum," he said.