Couple Held For Man's Brutal Murder In Punjab's Ludhiana
Shamsher Singh killed Davinder after both of them abused drugs. His wife Kuldeep Kaur helped him dismember and dispose of the body.
Published : January 9, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Ludhiana: A day after a 36-year-old man was found murdered and his dismembered body recovered from a vacant plot at Salem Tabri near Jalandhar bypass in Ludhiana, police on Friday arrested a couple for their alleged involvement in the crime.
Additional DCP, Ludhiana Sameer Verma said the accused are Shamsher Singh alias Shera and his wife Kuldeep Kaur. He said Shamsher and the victim, Davinder Singh were friends and drug addicts. "After Davinder arrived home from Mumbai where he worked, he left with Shamsher, who works as a car painter and both of them abused heroin at the latter's house," Verma said.
They then had an argument over money. As the argument worsened, Shamsher hit Davinder on the head following which he fell unconscious, said Verma. Assuming that Davinder had died, Shamsher chopped his body into six pieces with a saw. "Although Shamsher's wife was not present at home at the time of the incident, once she returned, she helped him wrap Davinder's body parts in a sack and put his head in a drum," he said.
Verma said in a bid to deceive the police, Shamsher and his wife dumped five pieces of Davinder's body at an isolated location and also tried to burn them. They then dumped the drum containing the victim's head around one km away at a secluded place near a private school.
"Shamsher and Davinder were friends. Shamsher had picked up Davinder after his arrival at Ludhiana from Mumbai," the Additional DCP said. He said Shamsher is a resident of Amritsar and resided in a rented house in Ludhiana with his two children and wife.
Verma said the contraband abused by Shamsher and Davinder will be ascertained after the reports of the medical test conducted on the accused and the postmortem on the deceased, are received.
