Couple Found Dead With Hands And Feet Tied In Haryana, Probe On

Karnal: An 80-year-old man and his wife were found dead with their hands and feet bound, in their house in Assandh in Haryana's Karnal district on Monday, police said.

The couple's grandson, who was first to enter the house this morning, discovered the bodies and informed the local police station. Following which, an investigation was launched and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.

The incident occurred in a lane near the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Assandh. Neighbours said the couple was lying in an unconscious state with their hand and feet tied and all household items were scattered around the house.

According to police, the deceased, identified as Nambardar Hari Singh (80) and his wife Leela (75), were originally from Karsa village in Karnal and had been living in Assandh for the last 50 years, working as scrap dealers. They had two sons, one lives in the neighborhood and the other lives a short distance away.