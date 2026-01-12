Couple Found Dead With Hands And Feet Tied In Haryana, Probe On
Karnal Police are probing whether this is a case of murder and robbery or there is more to the story.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Karnal: An 80-year-old man and his wife were found dead with their hands and feet bound, in their house in Assandh in Haryana's Karnal district on Monday, police said.
The couple's grandson, who was first to enter the house this morning, discovered the bodies and informed the local police station. Following which, an investigation was launched and the bodies were shifted for post-mortem.
The incident occurred in a lane near the office of the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO) in Assandh. Neighbours said the couple was lying in an unconscious state with their hand and feet tied and all household items were scattered around the house.
According to police, the deceased, identified as Nambardar Hari Singh (80) and his wife Leela (75), were originally from Karsa village in Karnal and had been living in Assandh for the last 50 years, working as scrap dealers. They had two sons, one lives in the neighborhood and the other lives a short distance away.
Rohit, deceased's grandson said, "I came to visit my grandparents this morning. When I arrived at around 10 am, the house was very silent. I went inside and found the house in disarray. My grandparents were lying on the bed and their hands and feet were tied. I immediately called my uncle and then informed the police."
Assandh police station in-charge, Naseeb Singh, said, "Police received information about the death of an elderly couple and a team reached the spot. The couple's hands and feet were tied, and household items were found scattered. Investigations are underway."
Singh said that police are yet to determine the motive of the crime. Whether this was a case of murder and robbery or there is more to the story is being probed, he said adding, police are working on every aspect of the case.
