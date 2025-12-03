ETV Bharat / state

Couple Found Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances In Nainital; Police Suspect Suicide

Nainital: A couple was found dead in suspicious circumstances in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place in Halduchaur in the Lalkuan police station area, where the bodies were found in separate rooms of their home, they said.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter. The preliminary investigation revealed that the case appears to be a suicide. An investigation from all angles is currently underway, police said. Police officials have taken the bodies into possession and sent for a post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (City) Manoj Katyal said that a report of the couple's death was received. “The police officials have taken the bodies into custody and started investigating the case. The post-mortem will determine the cause of death, and further action will be taken based on the report,” the SP said.

Police officials informed that the couple were involved in a business. “During the investigation, it was revealed that the couple were deeply in debt, causing significant distress. This may have led to their suicide. They had dinner with their family late last night, and later went to sleep. This morning, when they didn't wake up, their son found his parents dead,” police said.