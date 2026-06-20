ETV Bharat / state

Couple Found Dead At Home In Karnataka; 2-Year-Old Daughter Seen Crying Near Bodies

Dakshina Kannada: In a tragic incident reported from Karnataka, a couple embroiled in a marital dispute was found dead at their home in Dakshina Kannada with the two-year-old daughter of the husband-wife found crying near their bodies by the locals.

The incident was reported on Saturday at Alankar in Kadaba taluku of the Dakshina Kannada district. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh and his wife Sangeeta.

Locals said they became suspicious after no movement was seen in the house on Saturday morning. When they checked inside, the couple was found dead while their two-year-old child was crying at the spot, locals said.

Soon after receiving information, the Sub-Inspector of Kadaba Police Station and his staff visited the spot and inspected it. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after the post-mortem examination of the bodies. Police have registered a case into the incident and are investigating the deaths from various angles.