Couple Ends Lives In Lucknow, Bodies Recovered From Guesthouse Room
The couple ended their lives by suicide in a guest house, room with their bodies found hanging from ceiling fan.
Published : September 10, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Lucknow: A couple allegedly took their lives by suicide in a guest house located in Chinhat police station area.
According to police, Amit and Nargis, residents of Hardoi, ended their lives by suicide in room number 101 of the guest house, where they were staying for some 18 days. The police have recovered the suicide note and marriage certificate from the spot.
DCP East Dr Deeksha Sharma identified the victims as Amit Kumar (22) resident of Arwalpur, Harpalpur police station, Hardoi and Nargis (19), resident of Palia Panchshala, Hardoi. After inspecting the scene, the police recovered marriage certificate and suicide note from the room.
According to police the recovery indicates that the duo were in a relationship and contracted marriage. A bag, mobile phone with keypad, charger and daily use items including soap, oil, toothbrush, beauty products were found at the scene. Police officials said that autopsy is being conducted after informing the family members. Amit and Nargis were staying in the guest house from August 23.
On Wednesday night, when there was no movement within the room for a long time and the door did not open even after repeated knocks, guest house operator Rakesh Yadav, immediately informed the police control room fearing an untoward incident. As soon as the police received the information, a team reached the spot. After the door was broken, the bodies of the duo were found hanging from the hook of a fan.
DCP East said after the police team brought down the bodies the doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital declared the duo brought dead.
A police official said, "Forensic examination of the suicide note and marriage certificate found at the spot is being conducted. The families of both the deceased have been informed about the incident. The police are investigating love affair as the cause of the suicide."
Suicide Is Not A Solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).
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