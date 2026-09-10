ETV Bharat / state

Couple Ends Lives In Lucknow, Bodies Recovered From Guesthouse Room

Lucknow: A couple allegedly took their lives by suicide in a guest house located in Chinhat police station area.

According to police, Amit and Nargis, residents of Hardoi, ended their lives by suicide in room number 101 of the guest house, where they were staying for some 18 days. The police have recovered the suicide note and marriage certificate from the spot.

DCP East Dr Deeksha Sharma identified the victims as Amit Kumar (22) resident of Arwalpur, Harpalpur police station, Hardoi and Nargis (19), resident of Palia Panchshala, Hardoi. After inspecting the scene, the police recovered marriage certificate and suicide note from the room.

According to police the recovery indicates that the duo were in a relationship and contracted marriage. A bag, mobile phone with keypad, charger and daily use items including soap, oil, toothbrush, beauty products were found at the scene. Police officials said that autopsy is being conducted after informing the family members. Amit and Nargis were staying in the guest house from August 23.