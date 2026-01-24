ETV Bharat / state

Bodies Found In Hotel In Rajasthan's Behror, Probe on

Police personnel on the premises of the hotel from where the bodies were recovered ( ETV Bharat )

Behror: The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a hotel alongside Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 in Rajasthan's Behror on Saturday.

Police said a team from Behror Kotwali police station reached the hotel and seized the bodies. While police have cordoned off the hotel, the deceased have not yet been identified.

Kotwali police station in-charge Pradeep Yadav stated that the bodies of a man and woman were found in a hotel room on NH-48 in Behror. "The deceased have not yet been identified. Hotel records have been seized and the staff and nearby residents are being questioned to determine the time when the deceased arrived at the hotel," he said.