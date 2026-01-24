Bodies Found In Hotel In Rajasthan's Behror, Probe on
The bodies of a man and a woman were found in a hotel alongside NH-48. The deceaseds' identities are yet to be ascertained.
Published : January 24, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Behror: The bodies of a man and a woman were recovered from a hotel alongside Delhi-Jaipur National Highway-48 in Rajasthan's Behror on Saturday.
Police said a team from Behror Kotwali police station reached the hotel and seized the bodies. While police have cordoned off the hotel, the deceased have not yet been identified.
Kotwali police station in-charge Pradeep Yadav stated that the bodies of a man and woman were found in a hotel room on NH-48 in Behror. "The deceased have not yet been identified. Hotel records have been seized and the staff and nearby residents are being questioned to determine the time when the deceased arrived at the hotel," he said.
Yadav said, a team of Forensic Science Lab gathered evidence from the spot. He said the case is being investigated from every angle and the footages of CCTVs installed in the hotel and nearby areas are being scanned. "Efforts are being made to locate the families or relatives of the deceased. All facts related to the incident will be revealed only after the investigation is complete," the police officer said.
A few days back, the bodies of five members of a family were found inside their Kaushik Vihar Colony house in the Sarsawa area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh.
The deceased included a revenue official (Ameen) posted in Nakur tehsil, his wife, their two sons, and his elderly mother. Three pistols were found near the bodies, all of which bore gunshot wounds, triggering panic in the locality.
