Couple Dies By Suicide In Punjab Over Wife's Illicit Affair, Blackmail
A note has been recovered from the room and a video posted by the deceased man before his death has surfaced on social media.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 8:01 PM IST
Barnala: A 50-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide in their house in Mehta village of Punjab's Barnala district on Thursday, police said.
A handwritten note recovered from the spot mentioned about an alleged illicit affair and blackmail involving their neighbour, they added. Also, the deceased man had posted a video before his death, narrating how his neighbour used to blackmail him with his wife's photos and videos.
Police have filed an FIR against their neighbour and his family members and a search has been launched for them. Preliminary investigation points to a possible case of murder followed by suicide, they added.
According to police, the man had learnt about his wife's alleged illicit relationship with a neighbour. He spoke to his wife and neighbour about ending their affair as he was concerned over his 12-year-old son's future. However, instead of ending the relationship, the neighbour started blackmailing him using Ramandeep's obscene photographs and videos, an official said.
Before taking the drastic step, the man uploaded his recorded video, where he told he was forced to take the extreme step as he was unable to tolerate the humiliation. He has demanded capital punishment for the accused and his family members. Names of accused have been found written above the bed and on the walls of their room, a police official said.
In a CCTV footage, the deceased is seen holding a glass in his hand and throwing something towards the field, he added.
Villagers found the couple lying unconscious in their room this morning and informed the police. Soon DSP Gurvinder Singh of Sub-Division Tapa Mandi and SHO Tapa Sharif Khan along with a team from the local police station reached the spot followed by forensic teams and investigations were launched. The couple is survived by their son.
"My sister-in-law was being harassed by the neighbour due to which she and my brother died by suicide. My brother has also left behind a note narrating how his neighbour was blackmailing him. We had earlier visited the neighbour's house but he did not listen to us. We want action against the accused and his entire family," the man's brother said.
DSP Tapa Gurvinder Singh said, "As soon as this incident was reported, police initiated an inspection. The reasons for the deaths are being investigated. A note has been found that mentions about an illicit relation and blackmail. Based on the note, we have registered an FIR and the culprits will be arrested. The post-mortem is being conducted at Civil Hospital in Barnala. Action is being taken based on the statements of the family members."
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
Also Read