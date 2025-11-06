ETV Bharat / state

Couple Dies By Suicide In Punjab Over Wife's Illicit Affair, Blackmail

Barnala: A 50-year-old man and his 45-year-old wife allegedly died by suicide in their house in Mehta village of Punjab's Barnala district on Thursday, police said.

A handwritten note recovered from the spot mentioned about an alleged illicit affair and blackmail involving their neighbour, they added. Also, the deceased man had posted a video before his death, narrating how his neighbour used to blackmail him with his wife's photos and videos.

Police have filed an FIR against their neighbour and his family members and a search has been launched for them. Preliminary investigation points to a possible case of murder followed by suicide, they added.

According to police, the man had learnt about his wife's alleged illicit relationship with a neighbour. He spoke to his wife and neighbour about ending their affair as he was concerned over his 12-year-old son's future. However, instead of ending the relationship, the neighbour started blackmailing him using Ramandeep's obscene photographs and videos, an official said.

Before taking the drastic step, the man uploaded his recorded video, where he told he was forced to take the extreme step as he was unable to tolerate the humiliation. He has demanded capital punishment for the accused and his family members. Names of accused have been found written above the bed and on the walls of their room, a police official said.