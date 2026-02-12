ETV Bharat / state

Couple Dies By Suicide After Marriage Denied In Chhattisgarh Mass Wedding Programme

Gorela-Pendra-Marwahi: A young couple allegedly died by suicide after they were unable to get married in Pankota village under Pendra police station limits. The two, who had vowed to spend their lives together, reportedly took the extreme step when their marriage could not take place under a mass wedding programme.

According to information, Anita Bhaina, a resident of the Kota police station area, and Krishnakumar Bhaina of Pankota village were in a relationship and had been living together in Pankota for the past few days. Their families were aware of their relationship and had been preparing for their marriage under the Chief Minister’s Kanya Vivah Yojana scheduled for February 10.

However, the marriage could not be solemnised as Krishnakumar was below the eligible age for marriage. Family members said the couple was distressed after being denied permission to wed in the mass marriage ceremony.

Mansingh, father of Krishnakumar, said, “Both the boy and girl loved each other. The girl had come to our house two months ago. We had applied for the mass marriage programme, but the officials refused. She said she was being defamed at her home and here as well. There was a dispute between them regarding the marriage. After that, the girl took this step. After her death, my son went into shock and later ended his life in the forest.”

On Wednesday night, an argument reportedly broke out between the two over the failed marriage. Anita allegedly took the step, reportedly feeling humiliated by society. When Krishnakumar saw her body, he left home and allegedly died by suicide in a nearby forest.