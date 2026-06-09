Chhattisgarh: Elderly Couple Killed In Elephant Attack In Rajpur Forest Range
The latest tragedy comes days after two labourers engaged in construction work were killed in an elephant attack in Devsil village under Sonhat forest range.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST
Balrampur: The death of an elderly couple in an elephant attack in the Rajpur Forest Range has created panic in the area. Forest department officials rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Villagers have been advised not to venture into forest areas alone.
According to officials, Juthan Gond (65) and his wife Sundari Bai (56), residents of Bandhpara in Kundi village, had left their house around 5 AM on Tuesday. The couple had reached nearly 200 metres away from their home when they suddenly encountered a tusker elephant.
On seeing the elephant, the couple tried to escape, but failed to reach safety in time. The elephant reportedly turned aggressive and attacked them. Despite attempts to flee, the elephant chased and seriously injured both of them, leading to their death on the spot.
As news of the incident spread, fear gripped the nearby villages. After receiving the alert, Chhattisgarh forest department officials, including the SDO (sub-divisional officer) and ranger, reached the spot and began an investigation. The bodies were later sent for postmortem.
Rajpur Ranger Ajay Verma said the forest department has provided immediate financial assistance of ₹25,000 each to the family members of the deceased. He added that further compensation procedures have also been initiated as per government rules.
"In view of the elephant's movement, announcements are being made in nearby villages. People are being advised not to go alone into the forest or deserted areas," the ranger said. Forest officials said continuous patrolling is being carried out to prevent any further incidents.
The latest tragedy comes days after two labourers engaged in road construction work were killed in an elephant attack in Devsil village under the Sonhat forest area of the Guru Ghasidas Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve.
Officials said a 22-year-old labourer died on the spot, while another worker, identified as Amar Singh (35), succumbed to injuries while being taken to hospital. The elephant involved in that incident is currently roaming in the Janakpur range, prompting the forest department to issue a high alert in the area.
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