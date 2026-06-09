ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh: Elderly Couple Killed In Elephant Attack In Rajpur Forest Range

Balrampur: The death of an elderly couple in an elephant attack in the Rajpur Forest Range has created panic in the area. Forest department officials rushed to the spot after receiving information and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Villagers have been advised not to venture into forest areas alone.

According to officials, Juthan Gond (65) and his wife Sundari Bai (56), residents of Bandhpara in Kundi village, had left their house around 5 AM on Tuesday. The couple had reached nearly 200 metres away from their home when they suddenly encountered a tusker elephant.

On seeing the elephant, the couple tried to escape, but failed to reach safety in time. The elephant reportedly turned aggressive and attacked them. Despite attempts to flee, the elephant chased and seriously injured both of them, leading to their death on the spot.

As news of the incident spread, fear gripped the nearby villages. After receiving the alert, Chhattisgarh forest department officials, including the SDO (sub-divisional officer) and ranger, reached the spot and began an investigation. The bodies were later sent for postmortem.