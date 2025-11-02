Couple Dead, Two Injured After Speeding Ambulance Rams Two Scooters In Bengaluru
Onlookers said that the ambulance was speeding despite having no patient inside. The driver has been detained, and a case has been registered against him.
Published : November 2, 2025 at 3:56 PM IST
Bengaluru: A speeding ambulance rammed into two scooters at a traffic signal in Bengaluru on Saturday night, killing a couple and injuring two, police said.
The tragic incident took place near the KH Junction near the Shanthala Nagar bus stop around 11 pm. Police have detained the driver of the ambulance who fled the spot and was traced on Sunday. A case has been registered and he is being questioned, police added.
Eyewitness said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and rammed into the two-wheelers waiting at the signal. The impact was so severe that they were dragged by a few metres by the ambulance before coming to a halt after crashing into a nearby signal control post.
The deceased man has been identified as Ismail Nathan Dabapu (40), and that of his wife as Sameena Banu (33). They were on a scooter, which was first hit by the vehicle. The severely injured couple was rushed to a nearby hospital immediately, but could not be retrieved, said an onlooker.
Two other bikers, Mohammad Ryan (29) and Mohammad Siddique(32), who also sustained injuries, were taken to a hospital, which discharged Ryan after initial treatment, while Siddique is undergoing treatment, police added.
The onlookers turned angry after the accident, as they claimed that there was no patient inside the ambulance and overturned it.
