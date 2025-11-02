ETV Bharat / state

Couple Dead, Two Injured After Speeding Ambulance Rams Two Scooters In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A speeding ambulance rammed into two scooters at a traffic signal in Bengaluru on Saturday night, killing a couple and injuring two, police said.

The tragic incident took place near the KH Junction near the Shanthala Nagar bus stop around 11 pm. Police have detained the driver of the ambulance who fled the spot and was traced on Sunday. A case has been registered and he is being questioned, police added.

Eyewitness said the driver lost control of the vehicle due to overspeeding and rammed into the two-wheelers waiting at the signal. The impact was so severe that they were dragged by a few metres by the ambulance before coming to a halt after crashing into a nearby signal control post.