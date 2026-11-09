ETV Bharat / state

Couple Crushed To Death On Diwali Night Over Old Feud In Himachal Pradesh's Una

The Una district hospital where the injured were admitted. ( ETV Bharat )

Una: A couple was crushed to death under an SUV on the night of Diwali in Badoli village in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.

Keshav Thakur mentioned in his complaint to the police that he was bursting firecrackers in his courtyard on Sunday night to celebrate Diwali with his family. During this time, his neighbours — identified as Paramjit, Fateh Singh, Anu, Tejasvir Singh, and Onkar Singh — started an argument with him over a long-standing feud.

Amid this, Paramjit allegedly struck Keshav on the head with a darat (a traditional sickle-like tool), while Onkar attacked Keshav's father, Jarnail Singh, with a similar object. Subsequently, Jarnail allegedly drove an SUV over Onkar and his wife Veena. When the grievously injured couple was rushed to the Una district hospital, doctors declared them dead. Meanwhile, Ajmer Singh, a resident of Badoli, filed a police complaint alleging that Jarnail and Keshav reached the main gate of their house in an SUV around 9:30 pm on Sunday. The father-son duo allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed over the family members with the intention of killing them.