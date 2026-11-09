Couple Crushed To Death On Diwali Night Over Old Feud In Himachal Pradesh's Una
SP Sachin Hiremath said the police have registered two separate cases based on complaints from both parties and have launched an investigation into the incident.
Published : November 9, 2026 at 1:41 PM IST
Una: A couple was crushed to death under an SUV on the night of Diwali in Badoli village in the Una district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Monday.
Keshav Thakur mentioned in his complaint to the police that he was bursting firecrackers in his courtyard on Sunday night to celebrate Diwali with his family. During this time, his neighbours — identified as Paramjit, Fateh Singh, Anu, Tejasvir Singh, and Onkar Singh — started an argument with him over a long-standing feud.
Amid this, Paramjit allegedly struck Keshav on the head with a darat (a traditional sickle-like tool), while Onkar attacked Keshav's father, Jarnail Singh, with a similar object.
Subsequently, Jarnail allegedly drove an SUV over Onkar and his wife Veena. When the grievously injured couple was rushed to the Una district hospital, doctors declared them dead.
Meanwhile, Ajmer Singh, a resident of Badoli, filed a police complaint alleging that Jarnail and Keshav reached the main gate of their house in an SUV around 9:30 pm on Sunday. The father-son duo allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed over the family members with the intention of killing them.
Ajmer, his wife Sushma, son Omkar, and daughter-in-law Veena were injured in the incident. When they were rushed to the regional hospital, doctors declared Omkar and Veena dead.
Confirming the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Hiremath said, "Two people have died during a violent clash between two groups in Badoli. The police have registered two cases based on complaints from both parties and have launched an investigation into the incident. Every aspect of the matter is being examined."
He said the bodies have been kept in the mortuary for autopsy and the accused runs a car market. Two members of the victim's family were injured, and one of the accused has been referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh as his condition was critical, he added.
Following the incident, security has been beefed up around Badoli village, and one kilometre of the road leading to the village has been blocked for vehicles. Badoli is located about five kilometres from the Amb-Una National Highway.
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