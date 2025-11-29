ETV Bharat / state

Couple Critical After Being Set Ablaze In Rajasthan's Jaipur

Jaipur: In a horrific incident reported from Rajasthan, a couple suffered severe burn injuries after being set on fire by villagers over suspicion of illicit relationship here on the intervening night of November 28 and 29.

The incident has come to light from a village in Dudu area of the district under the Mokhampura police station area.

Dudu Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Khandelwal stated that information was received at 1 am last night that an attempt was made to burn a young man and woman by pouring petrol on them late at night in a village in the police station area. Upon receiving the information, a police team arrived at the scene and took them to Bichoon CHC, where, after first aid, they were referred to Jaipur. The FSL team also collected evidence from the scene.

SMS Hospital Additional Superintendent, Dr. Pradeep Sharma confirmed that the man and woman were brought to the hospital around 5 am on Saturday. The man suffered approximately 70 percent burns, while the woman suffered 35 percent burns, he said adding both remain in critical condition.

Police Detain Suspects