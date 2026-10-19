ETV Bharat / state

Couple Attacked, Woman Gangraped On Way To Durga Puja Fair In Bihar; 8 Arrested

Arrested accused in couple attack and woman gangrape case ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Bihar Police have arrested eight people in connection with the gangrape of a woman in East Champaran district on Saturday night. The incident took place under Madhuban police station, where a group of miscreants intercepted a couple heading to a Durga Puja fair, dragged them to an orchard, and assaulted the husband before allegedly gangraping the woman.

The couple, hailing from neighbouring Sheohar district, were on their way to attend a fair and meet a few acquaintances during the ongoing festive season.

“They were travelling on a deserted stretch of road near Bhathan village, close to the borders of the two districts, around 4 am, when several youths intercepted them,” police said. “The miscreants brutally thrashed the husband and took them toward an orchard, where the wife was gang-raped. They also made videos of the act with their mobile phones.” The gang forced the hapless man to transfer Rs 3,000 online from his mobile. “They also took away mobile phones, cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the victims and escaped,” police added. The victims later managed to contact the police, after which police registered an FIR and quickly conducted raids to nab the culprits.