Couple Attacked, Woman Gangraped On Way To Durga Puja Fair In Bihar; 8 Arrested
The couple, hailing from neighbouring Sheohar district, were on their way to attend a fair and meet a few acquaintances during the ongoing festive season.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Patna: Bihar Police have arrested eight people in connection with the gangrape of a woman in East Champaran district on Saturday night. The incident took place under Madhuban police station, where a group of miscreants intercepted a couple heading to a Durga Puja fair, dragged them to an orchard, and assaulted the husband before allegedly gangraping the woman.
The couple, hailing from neighbouring Sheohar district, were on their way to attend a fair and meet a few acquaintances during the ongoing festive season.
“They were travelling on a deserted stretch of road near Bhathan village, close to the borders of the two districts, around 4 am, when several youths intercepted them,” police said. “The miscreants brutally thrashed the husband and took them toward an orchard, where the wife was gang-raped. They also made videos of the act with their mobile phones.”
The gang forced the hapless man to transfer Rs 3,000 online from his mobile. “They also took away mobile phones, cash and jewellery worth Rs 50,000 from the victims and escaped,” police added.
The victims later managed to contact the police, after which police registered an FIR and quickly conducted raids to nab the culprits.
East Champaran Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat said that police received information on Saturday morning about the incident near Bhathan village under the Shyampur Bhathan police station. “After the abduction, the accused then took the woman to an orchard at Banjaria Sareh village and gang-raped her,” he said.
The SP said that police officers arrested eight accused within four hours of receiving the information. “Eight mobile phones have also been recovered from them. Police registered an FIR (no. 363/26) at the Madhuban police station and are taking further action. The couple has been sent for medical examination,” he added.
The arrested accused have been identified as Ambikesh Tiwary, Rikki Kumar, Ankush Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Kanchan Kumar, Munna Kumar, Randhir Kumar, and Amit Kumar. While Ambikesh is 38, the rest are in the age group of 18 to 20 years. All of them are residents of Jimmi Singh Tola under Shyampur Bhathan police station area in Sheohar district.
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