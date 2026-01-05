Couple Arrested For Occult Child Sacrifice In Haryana
The boy was reported missing on July 30, 2025, and his body was found the next day. After investigations, the suspects have been arrested.
Yamunanagar: A couple was arrested on Monday in Yamunanagar, Haryana, for sacrificing a five-year-old boy for tantric rituals. The child was first kidnapped and then taken to a crematorium, where, after performing tantric rites, he was killed. His body was then dumped in a drain near a tube well to dispose of the evidence.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Yamunanagar, Rajat Gulia, informed that on July 30, 2025, five-year-old Prince, son of Ravinder, a resident of Kami Majra village in the Sadar Yamunanagar police station area, went missing. A missing person's report was filed. The next day, on July 31, 2025, Prince's body was found near a tube well in Pansara village, two kilometres from his home. The post-mortem report revealed that Prince had been strangled. Since then, a police team has been working to solve the murder.
DSP Rajat Gulia further stated that the in-charge of Crime Branch-1, Yamunanagar, Raj Kumar, had formed a police team to solve the murder, which included SI Satyendra Kumar, ASI Sukhdev Singh, and five other police personnel. During the investigation, they apprehended a tantric involved in the crime near Hamida Head. He was identified as Shiv Kumar alias Sony, son of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Joginder Nagar, Yamunanagar. During questioning, he confessed that he committed the crime with his wife Bharti and two minor relatives for tantric rituals. Based on Shiv Kumar alias Sony's information, his wife Bharti was also arrested on Monday, and both accused are being interrogated. The accused were produced in court on Monday and taken into three-day police custody.
They are being questioned thoroughly to investigate every aspect of the crime. The police stated that the remaining accused will also be arrested soon.