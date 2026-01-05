ETV Bharat / state

Couple Arrested For Occult Child Sacrifice In Haryana

Yamunanagar: A couple was arrested on Monday in Yamunanagar, Haryana, for sacrificing a five-year-old boy for tantric rituals. The child was first kidnapped and then taken to a crematorium, where, after performing tantric rites, he was killed. His body was then dumped in a drain near a tube well to dispose of the evidence.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Yamunanagar, Rajat Gulia, informed that on July 30, 2025, five-year-old Prince, son of Ravinder, a resident of Kami Majra village in the Sadar Yamunanagar police station area, went missing. A missing person's report was filed. The next day, on July 31, 2025, Prince's body was found near a tube well in Pansara village, two kilometres from his home. The post-mortem report revealed that Prince had been strangled. Since then, a police team has been working to solve the murder.