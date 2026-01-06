Couple And Their 10 Year Old Daughter Dead As Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Staff Quarters
Published : January 6, 2026 at 10:37 AM IST|
Updated : January 6, 2026 at 11:19 AM IST
New Delhi: A couple and their 10-year-old daughter died after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff quarters in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.
The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when most people were fast asleep. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (42), his wife Neelam (38) and daughter Jahnvi, he said.
A call regarding the fire was received at 2.39 am on the fifth floor of a building in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) quarters, he said, adding five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
The official said one fire personnel, identified as Rakesh, was injured during the operation. "He was referred to Jagjeevan hospital and relieved after giving first aid," the official said.
The incident plunged the entire area into grief and chaos. Local inputs suggested that the fire must have spread so rapidly that the family did not get a chance to escape. Deceased Ajay was working as an Assistant Engineer with the Delhi Metro.
Fire department officials stated that the fire broke out in the residential quarters and a short circuit is suspected as the initial cause, although the exact cause will only be determined after a thorough investigation.
Police and fire department teams have inspected the scene and are collecting necessary evidence. DCP Bhishma Singh said that upon receiving information about the incident, local police also reached the spot and the bodies were sent for post-mortem examination. Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.
Residents in the area said that the sudden spread of smoke and flames in the early morning caused panic in the neighbourhood. The incident has once again raised questions about fire safety in residential areas. Police and the administration say that the cause of the fire will be clarified after the completion of the investigation, and if any negligence is found, further action will be taken.
Earlier, an elderly couple had also tragically died in a house fire in the Jagatpuri area.
