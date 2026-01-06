ETV Bharat / state

Couple And Their 10 Year Old Daughter Dead As Fire Engulfs Delhi Metro Staff Quarters

New Delhi: A couple and their 10-year-old daughter died after a fire broke out in a building in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) staff quarters in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar early Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning when most people were fast asleep. The deceased have been identified as Ajay Kumar (42), his wife Neelam (38) and daughter Jahnvi, he said.

A call regarding the fire was received at 2.39 am on the fifth floor of a building in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) quarters, he said, adding five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The official said one fire personnel, identified as Rakesh, was injured during the operation. "He was referred to Jagjeevan hospital and relieved after giving first aid," the official said.

The incident plunged the entire area into grief and chaos. Local inputs suggested that the fire must have spread so rapidly that the family did not get a chance to escape. Deceased Ajay was working as an Assistant Engineer with the Delhi Metro.