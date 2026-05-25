ETV Bharat / state

Couple Among Three Killed In Sonipat Over Personal Dispute

Police at the BPL flats in TDI city where the incident took place. ( ETV Bharat )

Sonipat: Three people, including a couple, were brutally killed in BPL flats located within TDI city under Kundli area of Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Monday. Preliminary investigations suggest the murders stemmed from a personal dispute, they added.

The incident preceded a minor altercation between the victims and the accused, who thrashed them with iron rods and a sharp weapon. The deceased have been identified as Vijay (50) and his wife Sunita (47) — originally from Kot Mohalla —and Swati (32), a resident of Badoli village, police said. The couple was living in flat no. 1299, while Swati was staying at flat no. 1431.

On Sunday late at night, Vijay had an altercation with Brahm Prakash, who resides at flat no. 1426, which subsequently spiralled into a violent brawl. Eyewitnesses said other flatmates rushed to the spot after hearing the duo arguing.

In a fit of rage amidst the chaos, Brahm attacked Vijay, Sunita, and Swati with an iron rod and a knife. The trio sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the spot. By the time other residents tried to rescue them, all three had succumbed to their injuries.