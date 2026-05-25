ETV Bharat / state

Couple Among Three Killed In Sonipat Over Personal Dispute

Police said the tragic incident preceded a minor altercation between the victims and the accused, who attacked them with iron rods and a sharp weapon.

Police at the BPL flats in TDI city where the incident took place.
Police at the BPL flats in TDI city where the incident took place. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 25, 2026 at 2:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Sonipat: Three people, including a couple, were brutally killed in BPL flats located within TDI city under Kundli area of Haryana's Sonipat, police said on Monday. Preliminary investigations suggest the murders stemmed from a personal dispute, they added.

The incident preceded a minor altercation between the victims and the accused, who thrashed them with iron rods and a sharp weapon. The deceased have been identified as Vijay (50) and his wife Sunita (47) — originally from Kot Mohalla —and Swati (32), a resident of Badoli village, police said. The couple was living in flat no. 1299, while Swati was staying at flat no. 1431.

On Sunday late at night, Vijay had an altercation with Brahm Prakash, who resides at flat no. 1426, which subsequently spiralled into a violent brawl. Eyewitnesses said other flatmates rushed to the spot after hearing the duo arguing.

In a fit of rage amidst the chaos, Brahm attacked Vijay, Sunita, and Swati with an iron rod and a knife. The trio sustained severe injuries and collapsed on the spot. By the time other residents tried to rescue them, all three had succumbed to their injuries.

"We never imagined that a minor dispute would escalate into such a grave tragedy. Our entire family has been devastated," Guddi, daughter of Sunita, said.

The accused fled the spot soon after the incident, but was arrested later by personnel from the Kundli police station. The forensic science laboratory (FSL) team members were called to the spot to collect evidence. The bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Outraged by the incident, residents of the area have demanded strict action against the accused.

Also Read

  1. Man Shoots Dead Three Family Members Over Property Dispute In Haryana
  2. Class XII Student Hacked To Death Near Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple; Revenge Killing Suspected

TAGGED:

TDI CITY SONIPAT
FORENSIC SCIENCE LABORATORY
PERSONAL ENMITY
KUNDLI POLICE STATION
3 KILLED IN SONIPAT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.