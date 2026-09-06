ETV Bharat / state

Couple, 3-Yr-Old Son Die After Speeding Car Rams Into Bike In Thrissur, Driver Absconding

Thrissur: A couple and their three-year-old son died after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on Guruvayur–Kunnamkulam road of Keralam's Thrissur district, police said. The car driver fled after the accident and search is underway for him, they added.

The accident occurred around midnight on Saturday at Kurukkanpara Centre, Arthat in Kunnamkulam while the family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. Preliminary information indicates they had stopped their vehicle on the roadside to answer a phone call when a speeding car hit them.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that the three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away from the spot while the car came to a stop after crashing into an electric pole. Both the car and the motorcycle were completely damaged," an official of Kunnamkulam police station said.

The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), a native of Edakkazhiyoor in Thrissur, his wife Shifna (24), and their son Emil Aibak (3).

Eyewitnesses alleged that the car driver was drunk.