Couple, 3-Yr-Old Son Die After Speeding Car Rams Into Bike In Thrissur, Driver Absconding
Police said family was returning home after attending wedding ceremony and had stopped on roadside to answer a phone call when a car hit them.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Thrissur: A couple and their three-year-old son died after a speeding car rammed into their motorcycle on Guruvayur–Kunnamkulam road of Keralam's Thrissur district, police said. The car driver fled after the accident and search is underway for him, they added.
The accident occurred around midnight on Saturday at Kurukkanpara Centre, Arthat in Kunnamkulam while the family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony. Preliminary information indicates they had stopped their vehicle on the roadside to answer a phone call when a speeding car hit them.
"The impact of the collision was so severe that the three victims were thrown nearly 50 metres away from the spot while the car came to a stop after crashing into an electric pole. Both the car and the motorcycle were completely damaged," an official of Kunnamkulam police station said.
The deceased have been identified as Muneer (35), a native of Edakkazhiyoor in Thrissur, his wife Shifna (24), and their son Emil Aibak (3).
Eyewitnesses alleged that the car driver was drunk.
"We rushed to the spot after hearing a loud bang. The driver of the car was drunk and was not even being able to stand straight," said a local resident.
The Kunnamkulam police have registered a case under non-bailable sections against the car driver while his two friends, who were in the car at the time of the accident, were taken into custody. Police said the driver fled the scene immediately after the accident and an intensive search is underway to apprehend him.
After the accident, Nanma ambulance workers and local residents rushed the victims to the hospital but could not save them. Muneer and Shifna had succumbed to their injuries before reaching the hospital while, Emil, who was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit with severe injuries, eventually passed away.
Meanwhile, traffic on the Kunnamkulam road was disrupted for a long time following the accident. The Kunnamkulam police arrived at the scene, completed the preliminary proceedings, and initiated an investigation.
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