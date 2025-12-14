Country's Oldest Sitting MLA Shivashankarappa Dies At 95
Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the six-time MLA, had served as the horticulture minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.
Published : December 14, 2025 at 10:00 PM IST|
Updated : December 14, 2025 at 10:11 PM IST
Bengaluru: Shamanur Shivashankarappa (95), the country's oldest serving MLA, who represented Congress from Davanagere South constituency, died on Sunday evening, bringing curtains down on a long career as a politician of repute.
He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for the past few days due to age-related ailments. Born on June 16, 1931, in Shamanur village of Davanagere, Shivashankarappa, who was a six-time MLA, had served as a minister in the cabinets of many Chief Ministers. Shamanur also served as the national president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha.
Shivashankarappa, who was also the national president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, recently turned 95. He is survived by three sons and four daughters. He completed his primary and secondary education at a local government school and graduated in science from DRM Science College. He entered politics in 1969 when he served as a member of the Davanagere Municipal Council.
Expressing grief over Shivashankarappa's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The society has been left poorer by the loss of a politician who, during his long public life, stayed away from accusations and allegations and devoted his power to the welfare of the people." Shivashankarappa's work in making Davangere district a model district will make him immortal in the minds of the people, he posted on 'X'.
Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, Shivashankarappa, who dedicated his life to social service, made a special contribution to the field of education. "His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the country and the Congress Party," he posted on 'X'.
Expressing grief, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, recalled his and his family's special bond and association with Shivashankarappa since 1972.
Shivashankarappa served as the president of the undivided Chitradurga District Congress from 1971 to 1973. In 1980, he contested the Lok Sabha elections as a Congress candidate and lost to TV Chandrashekharappa. In the 10th general assembly elections held in 1994, Shamanur Shivashankarappa defeated BJP candidate K.B. Shankaranarayana and was elected as an MLA for the first time.
In 2004, Shivashankarappa became MLA for the second time, and third time in 2008. He became legislators for fourth, fifth and sixth times in 2013, 2018, and 2023, respectively. He served as the horticulture minister in the Siddaramaiah cabinet.
He had previously resigned from the post of MLA, but surprisingly was elected as an MP from the Davanagere Lok Sabha constituency in 1997. Later, in 1999, he contested the Lok Sabha elections again but lost. That was the time when Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government lost by one vote.
He continued to win from Davanagere despite the BJP’s best efforts to defeat him. In the 2023 elections, the BJP tried the play the Lingayat card by fielding BG Ajay Kumar. However, the BJP’s strategy had failed again.
Read more