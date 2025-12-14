ETV Bharat / state

Country's Oldest Sitting MLA Shivashankarappa Dies At 95

Bengaluru: Shamanur Shivashankarappa (95), the country's oldest serving MLA, who represented Congress from Davanagere South constituency, died on Sunday evening, bringing curtains down on a long career as a politician of repute.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru for the past few days due to age-related ailments. Born on June 16, 1931, in Shamanur village of Davanagere, Shivashankarappa, who was a six-time MLA, had served as a minister in the cabinets of many Chief Ministers. Shamanur also served as the national president of the All India Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha.

Shivashankarappa, who was also the national president of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha, recently turned 95. He is survived by three sons and four daughters. He completed his primary and secondary education at a local government school and graduated in science from DRM Science College. He entered politics in 1969 when he served as a member of the Davanagere Municipal Council.

Expressing grief over Shivashankarappa's death, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "The society has been left poorer by the loss of a politician who, during his long public life, stayed away from accusations and allegations and devoted his power to the welfare of the people." Shivashankarappa's work in making Davangere district a model district will make him immortal in the minds of the people, he posted on 'X'.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said, Shivashankarappa, who dedicated his life to social service, made a special contribution to the field of education. "His departure has caused an irreparable loss to the country and the Congress Party," he posted on 'X'.