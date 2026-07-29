ETV Bharat / state

AP Signs MoU With AstraZeneca To Set Up Country's First Precision Oncology Research Facility In Amaravati

The MoU was signed in the presence of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu ( ETV Bharat )

Amaravati: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant AstraZeneca India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to launch an 'Integrated Precision Oncology' initiative in the state capital, Amaravati.

Representatives from the state's health department and AstraZeneca signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.

The initiative aims to provide medical treatment based on genetic research in cancer. Under this agreement, an integrated genomics solutions centre will be established in Amaravati.

The Integrated Genomic Solutions Centre to be established in collaboration with Strand Life Sciences (part of Reliance) and QRAI, will bring the country's first integrated precision oncology treatment approach to Amaravati. The centre will facilitate advanced genetic and biomarker testing for lung and breast cancer patients.