AP Signs MoU With AstraZeneca To Set Up Country's First Precision Oncology Research Facility In Amaravati
The centre will facilitate advanced genetic and biomarker testing for lung and breast cancer patients.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Amaravati: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant AstraZeneca India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh government to launch an 'Integrated Precision Oncology' initiative in the state capital, Amaravati.
Representatives from the state's health department and AstraZeneca signed the agreement in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday.
The initiative aims to provide medical treatment based on genetic research in cancer. Under this agreement, an integrated genomics solutions centre will be established in Amaravati.
The Integrated Genomic Solutions Centre to be established in collaboration with Strand Life Sciences (part of Reliance) and QRAI, will bring the country's first integrated precision oncology treatment approach to Amaravati. The centre will facilitate advanced genetic and biomarker testing for lung and breast cancer patients.
Launched through a partnership between Amaravati Quantum Valley and AstraZeneca India, this approach utilizes AI, next-generation sequencing, and modern gene therapy techniques to detect cancer at an early stage and provide personalised treatment tailored to the patient's physiology.
As part of the MoU, an AI-powered X-ray-based system for early lung cancer detection will be installed in government hospitals, enabling rapid screening and diagnostic services while paving the way for immediate treatment.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, "The objective of this agreement is to provide state-of-the-art medical facilities to the public. Quantum research needs to be conducted in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. People are falling victim to cancer due to factors such as pollution. Early detection and treatment would greatly benefit patients. Rapid transformation is required in the healthcare sector. Extensive research—not only on cancer but also on other diseases—must be carried out from the Amaravati Quantum Valley."
Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, AstraZeneca India MD Praveen Rao and representatives from Strand Life Sciences and QRAI participated in the event.
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