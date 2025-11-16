Country's First Lithium Mine In Korba To Become Operational Soon, Drilling Underway
Large reserves of lithium are present in 256 hectares of Katghora and their exact locations are being determined through drilling in 54 places.
Published : November 16, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
Korba: The country's first lithium block is about to become operational in Katghora area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. Kolkata-based Maiki South Mining Private Limited (MSMPL) has acquired the lithium and Rare Earth Element (REE) block through an auction conducted by the central government and has started the excavation process.
Drilling has already begun in the area where the lithium deposits are located. A total of 54 places will be drilled to determine the exact locations of the lithium deposits.
According to preliminary information, the lithium reserves are spread across 256 hectares. Surveys are underway to determine the actual amount of lithium deposits, the actual area, and such other information. The drilling is being done up to 100 metres deep and the surface soil and rocks will be studied. It will take approximately four months to complete the drilling process, after which, lithium excavation will begin.
In 2024, the Union Ministry of Mines invited bids for 20 mineral blocks located across the country under the Critical and Strategic Minerals auction process. This included the lithium and REE Block located in Katghora-Ghuchapur.
As per the surveys, there is a substantial amount of rare earth elements here. The lithium block covers 256.12 hectares, including 84.86 hectares of forest land. The area of lithium is located within the Katghora Municipal Council, as well as on large private lands. The area extends to Chhuri, approximately 10 kilometres from Karghora.
Currently, a private company is conducting surveys through trenching and drilling. Samples are being collected from the surface and underground while surveys are being conducted in various areas to determine the extent of lithium reserves in the area. Lithium mining will begin only after this process is completed. Currently, it is unclear which of the 256 hectares will be mined. After obtaining accurate information about the area, land acquisition, compensation distribution, and other procedures will need to be completed, an official said. It is estimated that mining may begin in the next four months and the picture will become more clear once the actual area and quantity of lithium is known, he added.
Collector Ajit Vasant said, "A private company has been commissioned to explore for lithium in Katghora. The survey work is currently underway. It is expected that lithium mining will begin in the coming month after the survey is completed. lithium is considered a rare earth mineral and this will lead to a new revolution in the electronics sector, reducing our dependence on other countries."
Acording to Vasant, with the availability of lithium, it will become easier for India to manufacture batteries on a large-scale within the country. NITI Aayog is also developing a battery manufacturing programme, under which those setting up giga-scale battery factories in India will be given incentives. Manufacturing lithium-ion batteries in India will significantly reduce the overall cost of electric vehicles. The battery cost alone accounts for approximately 30 percent of the total vehicle price. Due to its high global demand, lithium is also known as white gold, he added.
As per a report, the price of one tonne of lithium in the global market is around Rs 57.36 lakh. Global demand for lithium is projected to increase by 500 percent by the year 2050. Currently, there is no lithium production anywhere in India, which is completely dependent on other countries. With the commencement of lithium mining in Katghora, India will also become self-sufficient in lithium production.
Korba is known as the state's energy capital and produces approximately 6,000 megawatt of electricity. A major reason behind this is the presence of large quantities of coal in Korba district. Coal India Limited receives approximately 20 percent of its total coal production from Korba, which is home to three of the country's largest coal mines, Gevra, Dipka, and Kusmunda. Now, Korba will also be recognised as the first district to begin lithium production.
Importance Of Lithium
- Lithium is crucial for its role in rechargeable batteries for mobile phones, laptops, digital cameras, and electric vehicles.
- It is also used in some non-rechargeable batteries for pacemakers, toys, and watches.
- Lithium is alloyed with aluminum and magnesium to create high-strength, light-weight metals used in applications like aircraft and high-speed trains.
- Lithium oxide is used in special glasses and glass ceramics.
- Lithium stearate is used as an all-purpose and high-temperature lubricant.
- Lithium carbonate is used in medications to treat manic depression.
- It has the lowest density of all metals, it is the lightest of the solid elements, reacts vigorously with water and has a body-centred cubic crystal structure.
Also Read