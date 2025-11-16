ETV Bharat / state

Country's First Lithium Mine In Korba To Become Operational Soon, Drilling Underway

Korba: The country's first lithium block is about to become operational in Katghora area in Chhattisgarh's Korba district. Kolkata-based Maiki South Mining Private Limited (MSMPL) has acquired the lithium and Rare Earth Element (REE) block through an auction conducted by the central government and has started the excavation process.

Drilling has already begun in the area where the lithium deposits are located. A total of 54 places will be drilled to determine the exact locations of the lithium deposits.

According to preliminary information, the lithium reserves are spread across 256 hectares. Surveys are underway to determine the actual amount of lithium deposits, the actual area, and such other information. The drilling is being done up to 100 metres deep and the surface soil and rocks will be studied. It will take approximately four months to complete the drilling process, after which, lithium excavation will begin.

In 2024, the Union Ministry of Mines invited bids for 20 mineral blocks located across the country under the Critical and Strategic Minerals auction process. This included the lithium and REE Block located in Katghora-Ghuchapur.

As per the surveys, there is a substantial amount of rare earth elements here. The lithium block covers 256.12 hectares, including 84.86 hectares of forest land. The area of ​​lithium is located within the Katghora Municipal Council, as well as on large private lands. The area extends to Chhuri, approximately 10 kilometres from Karghora.

Currently, a private company is conducting surveys through trenching and drilling. Samples are being collected from the surface and underground while surveys are being conducted in various areas to determine the extent of lithium reserves in the area. Lithium mining will begin only after this process is completed. Currently, it is unclear which of the 256 hectares will be mined. After obtaining accurate information about the area, land acquisition, compensation distribution, and other procedures will need to be completed, an official said. It is estimated that mining may begin in the next four months and the picture will become more clear once the actual area and quantity of lithium is known, he added.