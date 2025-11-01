India's Progress Through Development Of States Is Our Mantra: PM Modi In Chhattisgarh
Published : November 1, 2025 at 12:51 PM IST
Raipur: Inaugurating the 'Shanti Shikhar', a spiritual empowerment centre of the Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's progress through the development of the states is the mantra of his government.
The majestic Shanti Shikhar, built on 25 acres, features meditation halls, eco-friendly dormitories, and solar-powered infrastructure, where Modi performed the ceremonial inauguration alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Ratan Mohini, who gifted him a symbolic lotus.
He lauded the organisation as a living bridge between India's ancient wisdom and the world's quest for harmony. To thousands of white-clad sisters and global delegates present at the event, Modi traced his decades-old bond with the movement and envisioned 'Shanti Shikhar' as a future epicentre for universal peace.
"I have been fortunate to associate with you for several decades," he recalled his presence at the 2011 Future of Power summit in Ahmedabad and the 2013 Prayagraj gathering. "I have observed your efforts seriously — where service outweighs words. The affection of Janaki Devi and the spiritual rigour of every sister here fill me with gratitude," he added.
As the audience chanted "Om Shanti", Modi said, "Your spiritual power, when words become deeds, will guide humanity. Shanti Shikhar is not just a building — it is a movement for world peace." Explaining the inner significance of "Om Shanti", he said, "Om means the God who created the entire universe, Shanti means the wish for world peace. Your conduct is the greatest religion, penance, and knowledge."
He referred to Brahma Kumaris as custodians of India's soul. "Your rituals end with prayers for world welfare — this confluence of faith and global good is our tradition's essence," he added. "We see Shiva in every living being, expanding the self to embrace the whole. Self-control leads to self-knowledge, self-realisation, and ultimately self-peace," he said further.
Speaking at the inauguration of ‘Shanti Shikhar’ of Brahma Kumaris in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar.@BrahmaKumaris https://t.co/ob4nnq0Elz— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025
He highlighted India's proactive role in dealing with contemporary crises. "Whenever the world faces disaster, India reaches out as the most trusted partner. Amid environmental threats, we remain nature's voice. We revere rivers as the mother, worship water, and give back rather than exploit. This is the 'Save the Future' concept for the world," he asserted.
Linking Mission LiFE and the mantra of One Earth, One Family to the Brahma Kumaris' ethos, he said, "Institutions like Shanti Shikhar will energise India and connect millions to peace. In every country I visit, I meet Brahma Kumaris — this gives me belonging and strength," he added.
The event, part of Chhattisgarh's silver jubilee, drew delegates from several countries, reinforcing India's soft-power diplomacy through spirituality.
He congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh on the occasion. "This state, dedicated to nature and culture, is today engaged in setting ever-new benchmarks of progress. Many areas here, once affected by Naxalism, are now competing in development. I am confident that with the dedication and enterprise of the hardworking and skilled people here, our state will play a pivotal role in realising the vision of a developed India, he shared on X.
छत्तीसगढ़ के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को राज्य के स्थापना दिवस की 25वीं वर्षगांठ की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति और संस्कृति को समर्पित यह प्रदेश आज प्रगति के नित-नए मानदंड गढ़ने में जुटा है। कभी नक्सलवाद से प्रभावित रहे यहां के कई इलाके आज विकास की प्रतिस्पर्धा कर रहे हैं। मुझे भरोसा…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 1, 2025
Earlier, as part of the 'Dil Ki Baat' programme, Modi interacted with 2,500 children successfully treated for congenital heart diseases in the 'Gift of Life' ceremony at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospital in Nava Raipur, where former India cricket team captain Sunil Gavaskar was present.
Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to participate in Chhattisgarh Rajat Mahotsav, marking 25 years of its formation, after carving out of Madhya Pradesh. He will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 14,260 crore across key sectors like roads, industry, healthcare, and energy in the state.
Live :-श्री अटल बिहारी वाजपाई जी की प्रतिमा का अनावरण https://t.co/Ox96ixgbxk— Vishnu Deo Sai (@vishnudsai) November 1, 2025
He also inaugurated the new building of the Chhattisgarh assembly and unveiled a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
