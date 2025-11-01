ETV Bharat / state

India's Progress Through Development Of States Is Our Mantra: PM Modi In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Inaugurating the 'Shanti Shikhar', a spiritual empowerment centre of the Brahma Kumaris in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country's progress through the development of the states is the mantra of his government.

The majestic Shanti Shikhar, built on 25 acres, features meditation halls, eco-friendly dormitories, and solar-powered infrastructure, where Modi performed the ceremonial inauguration alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Ratan Mohini, who gifted him a symbolic lotus.

He lauded the organisation as a living bridge between India's ancient wisdom and the world's quest for harmony. To thousands of white-clad sisters and global delegates present at the event, Modi traced his decades-old bond with the movement and envisioned 'Shanti Shikhar' as a future epicentre for universal peace.

PM Modi interacts with a child who has been successfully treated for heart disease at Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Child Heart Hospital during an event, in Nava Raipur on Saturday. (PTI)

"I have been fortunate to associate with you for several decades," he recalled his presence at the 2011 Future of Power summit in Ahmedabad and the 2013 Prayagraj gathering. "I have observed your efforts seriously — where service outweighs words. The affection of Janaki Devi and the spiritual rigour of every sister here fill me with gratitude," he added.

As the audience chanted "Om Shanti", Modi said, "Your spiritual power, when words become deeds, will guide humanity. Shanti Shikhar is not just a building — it is a movement for world peace." Explaining the inner significance of "Om Shanti", he said, "Om means the God who created the entire universe, Shanti means the wish for world peace. Your conduct is the greatest religion, penance, and knowledge."

He referred to Brahma Kumaris as custodians of India's soul. "Your rituals end with prayers for world welfare — this confluence of faith and global good is our tradition's essence," he added. "We see Shiva in every living being, expanding the self to embrace the whole. Self-control leads to self-knowledge, self-realisation, and ultimately self-peace," he said further.