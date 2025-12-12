ETV Bharat / state

'Country Suffering Because Of Vaccine Policy, Economy Crisis': Hemant Soren Attacks Centre In Assembly

Ranchi: Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led Central government, criticising its vaccine policy, "scholarship cuts", ongoing Indigo crisis and alleged intel failures. Addressing the final day of the Jharkhand Assembly's Winter Session, Soren also targeted the Centre for "failing to address the economy crisis".

Soren highlighted concerns over the COVID-19 vaccine, IndiGo fiasco, recent bombings, infiltration at the borders, and a "slow economy", and said these show the Centre is failing the country. He affirmed, now that Jharkhand has turned 25 years old, "no one can intimidate or deter it". He further said the harsh treatment of non-union territories by the Centre is nothing new.

Speaking in the Assembly, Soren asked the Opposition to introspect before raising questions. He said everyone understood why a second supplementary budget was needed, yet the opposition kept bringing cut motions.

Alleging lapses in scholarship grants, Soren accused the Centre of being unfair to students. He said funding for several scholarship schemes were drastically reduced. "The National Fellowship and Scholarship Scheme for ST students was slashed by 90 percent, National Foreign Scholarship Scheme by 95 percent, scholarships for minorities by 40-63 percent, merit and income-based scholarships by 75 percent, and grants to technical education institutions by 61 percent," he said, questioning the Centre's claims that there were no scholarship problems in the state.

The Chief Minister said in the House that Jharkhand has contributed the most to the country's development. "Railways receive the highest revenue from here, but in return, pollution and migration are the focus. The Lok Sabha is debating Vande Mataram. How many people will be eradicated from poverty by this debate? How much employment will be generated? These are the people who snatch bread from the mouths of the poor. Millions of people were affected in the IndiGo incident, yet the House is discussing Vande Bharat. Every major incident is diverted," he said.

He further highlighted what his government is doing for students. Soren mentioned that the state government has facilitated loans up to Rs 15 lakh under the Guruji Credit Card, implemented Savitribai Phule scheme, upgraded government schools to match private schools, along with ensuring free coaching for competitive exams, and teacher training.