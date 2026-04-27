Counting Of Votes For Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls To Commence At 8 AM On May 4: CEO
The votes will be counted across 62 designated vote-counting centres in the state, said CEO Archana Patnaik.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 7:32 PM IST
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik on Monday said counting of votes cast for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will commence on May 4 at 8 am.
The elections were held on April 23. The process of counting the votes polled is scheduled to take place on May 4 across 62 designated vote-counting centres. Typically, when vote counting begins, postal ballots are counted first, followed by the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
However, while it had previously been stated that postal ballots would be counted last this time around, Patnaik clarified that the traditional method will be reverted to and followed once again. In a notification, Patnaik said, “The vote-counting process will begin precisely at 8 am. Initially, at 8 am, the counting of postal ballots will commence; subsequently, 30 minutes later that is, at 8:30 am the counting of votes recorded in Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) will begin".
Regarding the rounds of counting for votes recorded in EVMs, the counting for the final round will commence only after the counting of postal ballots has been completed. At each vote-counting centre, postal ballots will be counted in one designated section, while votes recorded in EVMs will be counted in a separate section on the respective counting tables. Officials at the level of Assistant Returning Officer (ARO) will be appointed to provide independent supervision for both processes.
Postal votes will be counted at a ratio of ‘one table for every 500 postal votes.’ Out of the total 360,000 officials deployed for election duties, 2,88,000 officials (80 per cent) who were registered as voters and had applied to cast their votes have exercised their franchise via postal ballots.
Including police personnel appointed for election duties, officials serving in various election zones and sectors, and members of election monitoring committees, a total of 3,36,000 election officials cast their votes via postal ballots. Additionally, 1,10,000 officials obtained Election Duty Certificates (EDCs) and cast their votes directly at polling stations.
Based on Form 12D applications submitted by voters aged 85 and above, as well as voters with disabilities, a total of 1,73,000 individuals have cast their votes via postal ballots. So far, 18,000 'service voters' have cast their votes. "Beyond those who voted at polling stations, facilities were arranged to enable an additional 637,000 voters to cast their votes, and their ballots have been collected," the note stated.
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