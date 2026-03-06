Counterfeit Liquor Probe: CCTV Evidence Linked To Jogi Ramesh Allegedly Destroyed
The CCTV footage from devices seized at the former YSRCP minister’s residence was wiped, raising suspicions of deliberate evidence destruction in the fake liquor case.
Published : March 6, 2026 at 12:22 PM IST
Amaravati: Investigators probing the counterfeit liquor case in Andhra Pradesh are now confronted with an unexpected development: The CCTV footage linked to Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has disappeared, suspected to have been destroyed.
Officials say the disappearance of surveillance footage from devices seized at his residence has strengthened suspicions of attempts to destroy evidence in the case.
According to sources involved in the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Excise officials seized several electronic devices from the homes of Jogi Ramesh, listed as accused A-18, and his brother Jogi Ramu (A-19), after their arrest in Ibrahimpatnam on November 2 last year. The case is being investigated for alleged links to a large-scale network of fake liquor.
Electronic Devices Seized During Searches
During the searches, authorities confiscated the Network Video Recorder (NVR), mobile phones, and laptops from Jogi Ramesh’s residence. At Jogi Ramu’s house, they seized an iPad and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR). All devices were later sent to a forensic laboratory.
Forensic Analysis Finds CCTV Data Missing
However, forensic experts reportedly found that the NVR recovered from Ramesh’s residence had been completely wiped of data. Despite efforts to retrieve the deleted footage, investigators were unable to recover any recordings from the device.
A similar situation was discovered at Jogi Ramu’s house. Officials found that the DVR lacked a hard disk, rendering it impossible to access any stored CCTV footage. Investigators suspect that the storage device may have been deliberately removed or destroyed before the seizure.
Key Accused’s Statement Raises Suspicion
Officials believe the CCTV footage may have been erased after the key accused, Addepalli Janardhana Rao (A-1), reportedly told police he visited Jogi Ramesh’s residence. Investigators suspect the deletion aimed to erase evidence linking the accused.
Despite the missing footage, investigators say they have obtained crucial evidence from other sources. CCTV footage near the residence reportedly captured Janardhana Rao visiting, and the footage is now part of the investigation records.
Final Charge Sheet Likely Soon
Officials have already filed three charge sheets in the case. The Excise Department is now preparing the final charge sheet, which is expected to be submitted to the court within two weeks. Authorities say it will include the alleged roles of other accused, including Manoj Kumar and Senthil, as well as new evidence gathered during the investigation.
Investigators believe the final chargesheet will provide a clearer picture of the alleged counterfeit liquor network and the accused individuals' roles.
