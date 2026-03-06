ETV Bharat / state

Counterfeit Liquor Probe: CCTV Evidence Linked To Jogi Ramesh Allegedly Destroyed

Amaravati: Investigators probing the counterfeit liquor case in Andhra Pradesh are now confronted with an unexpected development: The CCTV footage linked to Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has disappeared, suspected to have been destroyed.

Officials say the disappearance of surveillance footage from devices seized at his residence has strengthened suspicions of attempts to destroy evidence in the case.

According to sources involved in the investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Excise officials seized several electronic devices from the homes of Jogi Ramesh, listed as accused A-18, and his brother Jogi Ramu (A-19), after their arrest in Ibrahimpatnam on November 2 last year. The case is being investigated for alleged links to a large-scale network of fake liquor.

Electronic Devices Seized During Searches

During the searches, authorities confiscated the Network Video Recorder (NVR), mobile phones, and laptops from Jogi Ramesh’s residence. At Jogi Ramu’s house, they seized an iPad and a Digital Video Recorder (DVR). All devices were later sent to a forensic laboratory.

Forensic Analysis Finds CCTV Data Missing

However, forensic experts reportedly found that the NVR recovered from Ramesh’s residence had been completely wiped of data. Despite efforts to retrieve the deleted footage, investigators were unable to recover any recordings from the device.