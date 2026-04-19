ETV Bharat / state

Counterfeit Diabetes Drug 'Mounjaro' Worth Rs 70 Lakh Seized In Gurugram Raid

Gurugram: The Drug Control Department officials have seized huge quantities of fake Mounjaro injection worth around Rs 70 lakh in Gurugram on Sunday. The move comes after receiving intelligence reports about the movement of the fake medicines through the consignment route into Gurugram.

"We received information from a reliable source that there were some movements of these counterfeit injections. On receiving the information, we acted promptly and conducted the raid, and confiscated the entire lot," informed DCO Amandeep Chauhan.

Mounjaro, initially produced by an Italian company, is mainly used for treating diabetic patients. Nevertheless, the recent trend seen in India involves using Mounjaro for weight loss, providing scope for counterfeiting of the medicines. The Drug Control Department is currently working on tracing the source of this lot and identifying the people behind its manufacturing and distribution. According to officials, an entire network of this dangerous product will be identified before long.