‘Couldn’t Have Done Better Under These Circumstances’: Omar Abdullah On J-K Govt’s First Anniversary
The CM said that while all options were open to pursue statehood, he preferred that it be achieved without confrontation.
Published : October 17, 2025 at 11:20 AM IST
Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday defended his government's performance over the past year, saying it had done its best under the prevailing situation but would be judged fairly only at the end of its full term.
Addressing a news conference in Jammu to mark one year of his government in office, Omar said it would be premature to expect every promise to be fulfilled within 12 months.
"The mandate has not been given to us for ten months or a year. We have been given five years to serve. No government can fulfil all its promises in just one year,” he said. “We want the people to be satisfied with our work. I believe we couldn’t have done better under these circumstances, but we will do much better in the future.”
Omar said his administration had already fulfilled its commitment of passing a key resolution in the Cabinet and taking it to the Assembly. On the issue of regularising daily wagers, he said the process had begun, citing the Education Department’s decision to regularise 860 Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) who were previously working on meagre wages.
“We are sticking to our promises, and all of them will be fulfilled in the five-year period. The report card will be before the people,” he said.
Commenting on the ongoing demand for the restoration of statehood, Omar said working in the Union Territory structure was a “different experience.”
“We were expecting the restoration of statehood in the first year of governance, but we will not stop here. We will continue to fight for it,” he said. “I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfill the promises made in Parliament and in the Supreme Court.”
He added that while all options were open to pursue statehood, he preferred that it be achieved without confrontation. “We are still hoping that the promises will be fulfilled without bloodshed and in other ways.”
Responding to a query on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral setback could delay statehood, Omar said it would be “unfortunate” if people were denied their rights due to political equations.
“The Centre had not promised statehood only when the BJP came to power. They had promised delimitation, election, and then statehood. There were no ifs and buts,” he said. “If we are being forced to take them along in the government, then I want to make it clear that statehood is not going to be restored in the next four years. We will not allow the BJP to come into power.”
On the reservation issue, Omar said a Cabinet Sub Committee had submitted its final report, which was approved on Wednesday. “The Social Welfare Department has been asked to prepare a Cabinet memo, which will be sent to the ministers and then to the Lieutenant Governor for approval. We hope the process will be completed in the next three to four days,” he said.
He reiterated that the alliance between the National Conference and Congress remained strong. “There are no differences. I met the Congress General Secretary in New Delhi and told him it would be 3 and 1 in the Rajya Sabha elections. The fourth seat for Congress could have helped get votes from other legislators,” he said, adding that talks were ongoing regarding by-elections in Nagrota and Budgam. “We are ready to give Congress Nagrota if they have a better candidate.”
Speaking about post-flood measures, Abdullah said the government had extended maximum possible relief under SDRF and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He said central teams had assessed damage, and a comprehensive package was expected.
“More than 300 roads got damaged, many bridges collapsed, crops were ruined, and houses were destroyed,” he said. He added that the government was working to provide five marlas of land to residents who lost both homes and property. “The process is on and we expect the papers to reach the Cabinet soon,” he said.
He further stated that the administration had sought central assistance to conduct a survey identifying cloudburst-prone areas based on topography and climate patterns to improve preparedness. Asked about bureaucratic cooperation, Omar said governance would not have been possible without officer support. “Not all officers are the same; some are willing to work and they do, while others are not, and they choose not to,” he said.
Responding to PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s remarks linking support in the Rajya Sabha polls to the passage of private member bills, Omar clarified that the Speaker held the authority. “Before a bill becomes the property of the House, it is the Speaker’s property. The Speaker decides which bills are brought before the House,” he said. “If a bill is pro-people, we will have no objection to supporting it. We will not become a hurdle.”
He said his party would consider any legislation placed before the Assembly. “I wouldn’t interfere with the powers of the Speaker. If any bill comes before the House, we will give it due consideration,” he said.
