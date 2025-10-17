ETV Bharat / state

‘Couldn’t Have Done Better Under These Circumstances’: Omar Abdullah On J-K Govt’s First Anniversary

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday defended his government's performance over the past year, saying it had done its best under the prevailing situation but would be judged fairly only at the end of its full term.

Addressing a news conference in Jammu to mark one year of his government in office, Omar said it would be premature to expect every promise to be fulfilled within 12 months.

"The mandate has not been given to us for ten months or a year. We have been given five years to serve. No government can fulfil all its promises in just one year,” he said. “We want the people to be satisfied with our work. I believe we couldn’t have done better under these circumstances, but we will do much better in the future.”

Omar said his administration had already fulfilled its commitment of passing a key resolution in the Cabinet and taking it to the Assembly. On the issue of regularising daily wagers, he said the process had begun, citing the Education Department’s decision to regularise 860 Contingent Paid Workers (CPWs) who were previously working on meagre wages.

“We are sticking to our promises, and all of them will be fulfilled in the five-year period. The report card will be before the people,” he said.

Commenting on the ongoing demand for the restoration of statehood, Omar said working in the Union Territory structure was a “different experience.”

“We were expecting the restoration of statehood in the first year of governance, but we will not stop here. We will continue to fight for it,” he said. “I want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to fulfill the promises made in Parliament and in the Supreme Court.”

He added that while all options were open to pursue statehood, he preferred that it be achieved without confrontation. “We are still hoping that the promises will be fulfilled without bloodshed and in other ways.”

Responding to a query on whether the Bharatiya Janata Party’s electoral setback could delay statehood, Omar said it would be “unfortunate” if people were denied their rights due to political equations.