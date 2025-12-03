ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Trafficking Case: STF Arrest Dismissed Uttar Pradesh Constable In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Alok Singh, a dismissed constable who is linked to the codeine cough syrup case, from Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. Alok Singh earlier applied for surrender in the Lucknow court.

The STF arrested him on Tuesday before he could surrender. The STF issued a lookout circular against Singh on Monday. The STF received information that he was planning to flee abroad. Singh was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day after the lookout circular was issued.

Earlier, FIRs had been registered against him in Lucknow and Ghaziabad in the codeine cough syrup case. STF deputy superintendent Lal Pratap Singh said, "During interrogation, Alok Singh revealed that he met Shubham Jaiswal of Varanasi through Vikas Singh, a resident of Narve village in Azamgarh."

He said Shubham Jaiswal runs a large business in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He used to sell Phensedyl cough syrup under the name Shaili Traders. Codeine cough syrup is used as a narcotic and is in high demand in West Bengal and Bangladesh.

Alok Singh told the police that Shubham Jaiswal convinced him that smuggling codeine cough syrup is very profitable. “If you invest money in my business, you'll earn a lot of money,” Alok was quoted as saying by police.

Singh further confessed that he was lured by the proposal and told his friend Amit Kumar Singh, alias Amit Tata, who also agreed. Tata has already been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).