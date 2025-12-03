Cough Syrup Trafficking Case: STF Arrest Dismissed Uttar Pradesh Constable In Lucknow
The STF arrested Alok Singh on Tuesday, a day after it issued a lookout circular against him.
Published : December 3, 2025 at 2:23 AM IST
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested Alok Singh, a dismissed constable who is linked to the codeine cough syrup case, from Sushant Golf City in Lucknow. Alok Singh earlier applied for surrender in the Lucknow court.
The STF arrested him on Tuesday before he could surrender. The STF issued a lookout circular against Singh on Monday. The STF received information that he was planning to flee abroad. Singh was arrested in Lucknow on Tuesday, a day after the lookout circular was issued.
Earlier, FIRs had been registered against him in Lucknow and Ghaziabad in the codeine cough syrup case. STF deputy superintendent Lal Pratap Singh said, "During interrogation, Alok Singh revealed that he met Shubham Jaiswal of Varanasi through Vikas Singh, a resident of Narve village in Azamgarh."
He said Shubham Jaiswal runs a large business in Ranchi, Jharkhand. He used to sell Phensedyl cough syrup under the name Shaili Traders. Codeine cough syrup is used as a narcotic and is in high demand in West Bengal and Bangladesh.
Alok Singh told the police that Shubham Jaiswal convinced him that smuggling codeine cough syrup is very profitable. “If you invest money in my business, you'll earn a lot of money,” Alok was quoted as saying by police.
Singh further confessed that he was lured by the proposal and told his friend Amit Kumar Singh, alias Amit Tata, who also agreed. Tata has already been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF).
According to police, Shubham Jaiswal and his partners Varun Singh, Gaurav Jaiswal, and Vishal Mehrotra formed a firm for Singh and Amit Tata in Dhanbad in January 2024 under the name Shreyasi Medical Agency.
All the firm's transactions were handled by Shubham Jaiswal, his partner, and CA Tushar. “Amit Tata and I invested Rs 5 lakh each, totalling Rs 10 lakh, in the Dhanbad business. Shubham Jaiswal gave Amit and me approximately Rs 20-22 lakh. We visited Dhanbad only two or three times. Varun Singh handled the Dhanbad and Ranchi operations. Following this, at their request, we obtained a drug licence and opened a firm in Varanasi in our names,” Singh told police.
Alok Singh said another firm, Maa Sharda Medical, was opened. Shubham Jaiswal and his associates handled all its transactions. The Varanasi firm reportedly traded Phensedyl for only two or three months.
Alok Singh said, in Ranchi and Ghaziabad, the police and STF team arrested Saurabh Tyagi, Vibhor Rana and other associates of the gang. Upon getting the information, Shubham fled to Dubai with his family and partners Varun Singh and Gaurav Jaiswal.
Shubham Jaiswal and his partner formed fake firms in the names of others, prepared forged bills and e-way bills for Phensedyl cough syrup. They also showed fake purchases and sales and sold them to smugglers, making huge profits, police said.
