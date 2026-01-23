ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Smuggling: UP Police Attaches Assets Worth Rs 28.5 Crore Of Key Accused

Varanasi/Sonbhadra: Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday initiated attachment proceedings against movable and immovable assets worth around Rs 28.50 crore belonging to Bhola Prasad, the prime accused in a codeine-based cough syrup smuggling case, following court orders, officials said.

The attachment was carried out at three different locations in Varanasi under the supervision of Sonbhadra City Circle Officer Randhir Kumar Mishra, police said. Prasad, a resident of the Varanasi Commissionerate area, is currently lodged in Sonbhadra district jail.

Sonbhadra Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Verma said during the special investigation team’s probe into the illegal trade of cough syrup containing codeine, it was found that the main accused had been operating an organised syndicate and amassed assets worth about Rs 28.50 crore through the illicit business.

Based on the findings, the properties were identified, and a report was submitted to the court seeking attachment under Section 107 (attachment, forfeiture, or restoration of property derived from criminal activity) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). Considering the evidence, the court issued attachment orders on Thursday, after which a police team was sent to Varanasi, and the process began, Verma said.