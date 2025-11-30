Cough Syrup Racket Kingpin's Father Held At Kolkata Airport While Trying To Fly Abroad
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur police were looking for him.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 9:55 PM IST
Sonbhadra: Police on Sunday arrested Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the father of alleged codeine cough syrup syndicate mastermind Shubham Jaiswal.
Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said Prasad was arrested at Kolkata airport by Sonbhadra police as he attempted to escape abroad.
The police claimed the arrest a major success as part of a special campaign against drug mafias and the smuggling of the banned cough syrup racket.
Jaiswal is a resident of Adampur in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the arrest, the police submitted a petition to the court in Kolkata for transit remand.
On October 18, during a checking operation in Sonbhadra district, a total of 119,675 vials of banned cough syrup were recovered from two containers.
Based on information provided by accused Brij Mohan and Shivhari, Sonbhadra police conducted a joint operation in Ghaziabad and recovered a large quantity of banned cough syrup and Rs 20 lakh in cash from four trucks.
The investigation revealed that Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, through M/s. Shaili Traders, Ranchi (Jharkhand), illegally distributed banned cough syrup on a large scale in various districts by using fake billing.
The Sonbhadra SIT investigation also revealed fraudulent transactions worth approximately Rs 25 crore (approximately $250 million) in the districts of Bhadohi, Chandauli, Varanasi, and Sonbhadra.
Most of these firms were found to be fake and non-existent. The accounts involved in this process were frozen. After receiving allegations of selling Phensidyl cough syrup by miscreants on October 29, drug inspector Rajesh Maurya registered a case at Robertsganj Police Station.
Police said 7,53,000 vials of Phensedyl cough syrup were illegally sold in the market from April 1, 2024, to April 23, 2025, through the fictitious firm Maa Kripa Medical and M/s. Shivaksha Private Limited, located in the village of Barkara in the Robertsganj police station area.
Based on these allegations, a joint team of Sonbhadra police intensified the operation and arrested Bhola Prasad Jaiswal.
Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur police were looking for him. SP Verma said the accused, Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, was wanted in several cases. Police from Chandauli, Jaunpur, and Ghazipur were searching for him.
