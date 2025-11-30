ETV Bharat / state

Cough Syrup Racket Kingpin's Father Held At Kolkata Airport While Trying To Fly Abroad

Sonbhadra: Police on Sunday arrested Bhola Prasad Jaiswal, the father of alleged codeine cough syrup syndicate mastermind Shubham Jaiswal.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said Prasad was arrested at Kolkata airport by Sonbhadra police as he attempted to escape abroad.

The police claimed the arrest a major success as part of a special campaign against drug mafias and the smuggling of the banned cough syrup racket.

Jaiswal is a resident of Adampur in Varanasi district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the arrest, the police submitted a petition to the court in Kolkata for transit remand.

On October 18, during a checking operation in Sonbhadra district, a total of 119,675 vials of banned cough syrup were recovered from two containers.

Based on information provided by accused Brij Mohan and Shivhari, Sonbhadra police conducted a joint operation in Ghaziabad and recovered a large quantity of banned cough syrup and Rs 20 lakh in cash from four trucks.