ETV Bharat / state

'Corruption Worth Crores In Malda's Jal Jeevan Mission': Bengal Minister Says No One Will Be Spared

Malda: On paper, crores of rupees have been allocated for providing tap water to residents of West Bengal's Malda district, but in reality, either taps have not been installed or pipes laid but water does not flow or pipes were purchased but never laid.

The revelation was made by Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE), while alleging irregularities in the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Malda during the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government's tenure. "Corruption involving crores of rupees has taken place in this project in Malda," he said.

During a three-day visit to Murshidabad and Malda, the Minister inspected several water projects and held meetings with administrative officials, public representatives and concerned contractors. After this, he said several serious discrepancies in project implementation had come to light.

He said that a detailed report covering all observations is being prepared and it will be submitted to the state government, and he will recommend an official inquiry based on its findings.

The Minister claimed that Rs 800 crore had been allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission in Malda district since 2024, yet approval was granted for only Rs 300 crore across various projects. "Where is the account for the remaining ₹500 crore? How were those funds utilised?" he asked.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the district administrative building, Bhattacharya said, "Despite being a dream project of both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Malda remains one of the most backward districts in the country regarding the implementation of this scheme. This is because the funds allocated in the past were not utilised properly. The services meant for the people under this project never actually reached them."