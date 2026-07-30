'Corruption Worth Crores In Malda's Jal Jeevan Mission': Bengal Minister Says No One Will Be Spared
Minister Bhaskar Bhattacharya questions why out of Rs 800 crore allocated for Malda, only Rs 300 crore was approved, reports Partha Das.
Published : July 30, 2026 at 7:57 PM IST
Malda: On paper, crores of rupees have been allocated for providing tap water to residents of West Bengal's Malda district, but in reality, either taps have not been installed or pipes laid but water does not flow or pipes were purchased but never laid.
The revelation was made by Bhaskar Bhattacharya, Minister of State for Public Health Engineering (PHE), while alleging irregularities in the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission' in Malda during the erstwhile Trinamool Congress government's tenure. "Corruption involving crores of rupees has taken place in this project in Malda," he said.
During a three-day visit to Murshidabad and Malda, the Minister inspected several water projects and held meetings with administrative officials, public representatives and concerned contractors. After this, he said several serious discrepancies in project implementation had come to light.
He said that a detailed report covering all observations is being prepared and it will be submitted to the state government, and he will recommend an official inquiry based on its findings.
The Minister claimed that Rs 800 crore had been allocated for the Jal Jeevan Mission in Malda district since 2024, yet approval was granted for only Rs 300 crore across various projects. "Where is the account for the remaining ₹500 crore? How were those funds utilised?" he asked.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the district administrative building, Bhattacharya said, "Despite being a dream project of both the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, Malda remains one of the most backward districts in the country regarding the implementation of this scheme. This is because the funds allocated in the past were not utilised properly. The services meant for the people under this project never actually reached them."
"In some places, pipes were laid but there is no water. Taps have been installed, yet water has never flowed from them. Elsewhere, pipes were purchased but simply left lying around. In short, public money was spent, but the project's objective was not achieved," he added.
He further alleged that, in many instances, projects initially valued at Rs 40–42 crore were subsequently expanded to cost between Rs 100 and Rs 150 crore, without a commensurate increase in the work accomplished. Consequently, he believes it is essential to investigate the reasons behind this abnormal escalation in project costs.
"The former MLA who oversaw this department knows exactly what transpired, as does the former Chairman. I am unwilling to name anyone until an investigation is conducted. Nevertheless, the roles of those previously in charge of the department or responsible for the project at the local level need to be scrutinided. Had responsibilities been discharged properly, this situation would not have arisen," he said.
The Minister outlined a roadmap to expedite the completion of unfinished projects. He announced that funds would be released in phases for projects that are more than 75 percent complete and the second installment would be disbursed only after verifying the progress of the first phase. A dedicated monitoring system is also being implemented to ensure strict oversight of every project. Progress reports are to be submitted directly to the Minister's office on a monthly basis, he added.
Issuing a stern message to the contractors, he said, "Merely completing a project does not absolve one of responsibility. In accordance with the rules, contractors must also undertake the maintenance of the project for the next seven years. No one will be spared if the work is found to be substandard."
The Minister further announced that a target has been set to complete 79 ongoing projects by September. Subsequently, a schedule for the second phase of work, extending up to December, will be drawn up. Engineers have also been given a three-month deadline to ensure every task is completed on time.
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