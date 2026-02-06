ETV Bharat / state

Corruption In Panchayat Raj Dept: ACB Arrests Retd Engineer in Visakhapatnam, Seizes Gold, Silver, Cash

Visakhapatnam: In a major crackdown on corruption within the state Panchayat Raj Department, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials have arrested a retired superintending engineer, Kallepalli Srinivas Rao, unearthing massive disproportionate assets during simultaneous raids conducted at multiple locations.

Based on specific information, Visakhapatnam ACB officials carried out coordinated searches on Thursday at five locations linked to Srinivas Rao. Searches were held at his residence in MVV City at Madhurawada in Visakhapatnam, properties in Parvathipuram Manyam district at Salur, and another location in Serilingampally, Hyderabad. During this, large quantities of gold, silver, cash, and several incriminating documents were seized.

According to ACB officials, the seized assets are grossly disproportionate to the known sources of income of the retired superintending engineer. A case has been registered against Srinivas Rao under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and he was taken into custody, officials said.

Officials recovered around 2.5 kilograms of gold ornaments and bars, worth Rs 4 crore, 20.3 kg of silver articles, valued at Rs 50 lakh, and bundles of cash amounting to Rs 61.87 lakh from different locations.

ACB officials further identified several immovable properties owned by the accused. These include plots in Sivajipalem and Madhurawada, together valued at around Rs 2 crore and two flats, one in MVV City at Madhurawada and another in GV area, with a combined value of Rs 2 crore. The accused also owns agricultural land measuring 18.57 cents.