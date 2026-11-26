ETV Bharat / state

Corruption Chronic Disease, Must Be Addressed: TN CM

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday likened corruption to a chronic disease and said he would not remain a silent spectator if it shook the foundation of an institution.

Speaking at an event he hosted to present awards to Class X and XII toppers of the state board here, the chief minister said the opposition parties are likely to politicise whatever he says or does. But the fact is, he cannot remain silent about the corrupt practices of the past regime.

"I must say this. Corruption, though an old issue, is like a chronic disease that must be addressed. I cannot remain a silent spectator when such issues affect the educational system, which is the foundation for future generations," Vijay said.

He also criticised the alleged irregularities in state-run libraries specifically naming locations like Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem, Tirunelveli, and Cuddalore, and questioned whether these institutions are meant to be "knowledge centres" or "centres of corruption".

He argued that schools and education are the foundation for the future generation, making them a critical priority and specifically mentioned the alleged irregularities in 'Arivulagam' library in Coimbatore. Vijay reaffirmed that his entry into politics is driven by a commitment to the future of every family's children, and promised his supporters that he will continue to guide them toward a better path and encouraged them to remain confident.