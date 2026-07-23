ETV Bharat / state

Humanity First: Child's Cornea Donation Helps Two Regain Vision In Rajasthan

Churu: Amid overwhelming grief, the family of six-year-old Keshav Pareek from Malsar village near Sardarshahar set an inspiring example of humanity by donating his eyes after he died of cardiac arrest.

The donation will help restore vision to two visually impaired individuals. After obtaining consent from Keshav's father, Indrachand Pareek, and his brothers, Manoj Kumar Pareek and Ramniwas Pareek, a team from Prannath Hospital, Sardarshahar, comprising technician Bhanwarlal Prajapat and colleague Dinesh Sharma, reached the Seth Chhotulal Sethia Government Sub-District Hospital and successfully retrieved the corneas.

Dr Chandrabhan Jangid, Chief Medical Officer and Paediatrician at the Government Sub-District Hospital, thanked the bereaved family for their generous decision and said their act would encourage more people to come forward for eye donation.

Ganeshdas Swami, coordinator of the eye collection centre, said the family's decision, despite immense personal loss, was a powerful message against misconceptions surrounding eye donation.