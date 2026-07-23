Humanity First: Child's Cornea Donation Helps Two Regain Vision In Rajasthan
Bereaved family in Churu donates child's eyes, while the eye collection centre records its 52nd successful donation, reports Naresh Pareek.
Published : July 23, 2026 at 9:10 PM IST
Churu: Amid overwhelming grief, the family of six-year-old Keshav Pareek from Malsar village near Sardarshahar set an inspiring example of humanity by donating his eyes after he died of cardiac arrest.
The donation will help restore vision to two visually impaired individuals. After obtaining consent from Keshav's father, Indrachand Pareek, and his brothers, Manoj Kumar Pareek and Ramniwas Pareek, a team from Prannath Hospital, Sardarshahar, comprising technician Bhanwarlal Prajapat and colleague Dinesh Sharma, reached the Seth Chhotulal Sethia Government Sub-District Hospital and successfully retrieved the corneas.
Dr Chandrabhan Jangid, Chief Medical Officer and Paediatrician at the Government Sub-District Hospital, thanked the bereaved family for their generous decision and said their act would encourage more people to come forward for eye donation.
Ganeshdas Swami, coordinator of the eye collection centre, said the family's decision, despite immense personal loss, was a powerful message against misconceptions surrounding eye donation.
"Even in their deepest sorrow, the family chose to give the gift of sight to others. Their decision is an inspiration and helps dispel myths associated with eye donation," Swami said.
The family said the decision had brought them comfort despite the tragedy. "Keshav is no longer with us, but it gives us immense peace to know that his eyes will continue to see the world and bring light into the lives of others," the family said.
Swami said this was the 52nd successful eye donation facilitated by the centre. So far, donations have been received from Sardarshahar, Shri Dungargarh, Sujangarh, Sadulpur, Ratangarh, Ladnun, Chhapar, Lunkaransar, Rajaldesar, and Sikar, as well as numerous rural localities.
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