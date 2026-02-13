Kashmir's Lal Chowk Under Surprise Security Sweep As Tourism Surges
During the operation, several hotels, lodges and restaurants located in and around the Lal Chowk were searched, and staff were questioned.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : February 13, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and other security agencies on Friday conducted a surprise cordon and search in Lal Chowk, the commercial hub of the capital city, Srinagar.
Security personnel also obtained details of staff, guests, etc., from the owners. At some locations, they questioned guests (tourists) staying in the facilities and checked their identity cards.
A large contingent of security forces was seen during the operation, while traffic movement was also affected during the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), however, normal life was restored after the search operation.
Officials said that so far, no arrests were made during the CASO, and there is no information about the seizure of any illegal or objectionable material or electronic devices. But the police have not issued any statement in this regard.
Al thought that such surprise checks are a routine now in Srinagar and other districts to maintain law and order in vulnerable zones, the latest search operation aims to prevent any potential security threat, especially to tourists, they said.
This comes as the snowfall has revived Kashmir’s tourism, which was badly hit after the Pahalgam attack. As 2026 approached, the signs are encouraging, with most of the hotels seeing a surge in inquiries and strong bookings
