Kashmir's Lal Chowk Under Surprise Security Sweep As Tourism Surges

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) and other security agencies on Friday conducted a surprise cordon and search in Lal Chowk, the commercial hub of the capital city, Srinagar.

During the operation, several hotels, lodges and restaurants located in and around the Lal Chowk were searched, and staff were questioned.

Security personnel also obtained details of staff, guests, etc., from the owners. At some locations, they questioned guests (tourists) staying in the facilities and checked their identity cards.

A large contingent of security forces was seen during the operation, while traffic movement was also affected during the Cordon and Search Operation (CASO), however, normal life was restored after the search operation.