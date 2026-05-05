Corbett’s 'Man-eater' Vikram Dies At 21, After Spending 8 Years In Captivity
Once a feared man-eater, tiger Vikram lived nearly 21 years, spending his final years in care, reflecting both exceptional longevity and ongoing human-wildlife conflict challenges.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): At the Dhela rescue centre of Jim Corbett National Park, Vikram's end came quietly. For a tiger that had once triggered fear across forests, Vikram, a male, who had lived through conflict, captivity, and old age died at 21 in Ramnagar on May 3. Forest officials said the preliminary cause of death is old age, that marks the end of one of the longest-lived tigers recorded in India.
Vikram was known not only for its length, but for its trajectory. In 2019, he was tagged infamously as a man-eater after he killed three forest personnel in separate incidents in the Dhikala range. Dense grass and multiple tiger movements had initially made identification difficult, but his large frame and movement patterns led officials to follow him, tranquilise and capture.
Releasing him back into the wild was considered out of question because experts maintained that a tiger once habituated to hunting humans poses a repeated risk. Age also worked against him, so much so that his teeth had worn down, reducing his ability to hunt or defend territory.
"On November 15, 2019, Vikram was rescued and later shifted between facilities, including Nainital Zoo, before being brought to the Dhela rescue centre on April 20, 2021," said Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola. There, an enclosure of 600 sq metre was prepared for him with simulated natural conditions, complete with a water pool. For nearly eight years, this was the only place that he could call his own.
His care remained intensive. He was fed fresh meat supplemented with vitamins and minerals, while regular health monitoring continued with samples sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute at intervals. In 2025, he developed a tumour linked to age. Though a surgical intervention was made by a team led by Dr Dushyant Sharma, it could briefly stabilise his condition.
But age eventually caught up. “As per protocol, a post-mortem was conducted following his death,” officials said, adding that procedures were carried out under the guidelines of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).
Vikram’s 21-year lifespan is being seen as a life worth lived. In the wild, tigers typically live between 12 and 15 years, while in captivity they may reach around 18. Cases usually do not go beyond that, though exceptions exist. There is an instance when a tiger in Kanpur Zoo lived up to 26 years.
Yet, Vikram’s story goes beyond longevity. It reflects a larger and recurring pattern - the shrinking forest spaces leading to increasing human-wildlife encounters. From being a feared predator in the wild to spending his final years under human care, his life traced the arc of that conflict.
In the enclosure, far removed from the forests he once dominated, Vikram’s later years were markedly different. He was often seen resting in water, moving slowly but still carrying the 'charisma' that once defined him.
On May 3, officials and wildlife staff gathered for the final procedures. With that, a tiger that had once instilled fear, and later drew attention for survival, became part of Corbett’s recorded history.
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