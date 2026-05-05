ETV Bharat / state

Corbett’s 'Man-eater' Vikram Dies At 21, After Spending 8 Years In Captivity

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): At the Dhela rescue centre of Jim Corbett National Park, Vikram's end came quietly. For a tiger that had once triggered fear across forests, Vikram, a male, who had lived through conflict, captivity, and old age died at 21 in Ramnagar on May 3. Forest officials said the preliminary cause of death is old age, that marks the end of one of the longest-lived tigers recorded in India.

Vikram was known not only for its length, but for its trajectory. In 2019, he was tagged infamously as a man-eater after he killed three forest personnel in separate incidents in the Dhikala range. Dense grass and multiple tiger movements had initially made identification difficult, but his large frame and movement patterns led officials to follow him, tranquilise and capture.

Corbett’s 'Man-eater' Tiger Vikram Dies At 21, After Spending 8 Years In Captivity (ETV Bharat)

Releasing him back into the wild was considered out of question because experts maintained that a tiger once habituated to hunting humans poses a repeated risk. Age also worked against him, so much so that his teeth had worn down, reducing his ability to hunt or defend territory.

"On November 15, 2019, Vikram was rescued and later shifted between facilities, including Nainital Zoo, before being brought to the Dhela rescue centre on April 20, 2021," said Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Dr Saket Badola. There, an enclosure of 600 sq metre was prepared for him with simulated natural conditions, complete with a water pool. For nearly eight years, this was the only place that he could call his own.