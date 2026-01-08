Corbett Tiger Reserve Enforces Supreme Court Ban On Mobiles To Stop Wildlife Harassment
The court has given clear instructions to ban use of mobile phones during safaris in the core habitat and tourism areas of the tiger reserve.
Published : January 8, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
Ramnagar: Authorities of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand prohibited the use of mobile phones during safaris in all tourism zones of the park. This decision is being implemented following a recent order from the Supreme Court.
As per the order, tourists will now have to deposit their phones at the entrance gate. Action will be taken against anyone found carrying a phone inside the reserve.
The court has given clear instructions to ban the use of mobile phones during safaris in the core habitat and tourism areas of the tiger reserve. This is to ensure the safety of wildlife and prevent any kind of human interference in the natural environment.
"The Supreme Court order clearly states that smartphones will not be allowed during safaris. However, tourists will be allowed to carry proper cameras such as DSLR cameras. The park administration is preparing to effectively implement the court's directives. Necessary guidelines are being prepared. Mobile phones will soon be completely banned during safaris. Tourists will have to deposit their phones at the entrance gate," said Rahul Mishra, deputy director of Corbett Tiger Reserve.
Speaking on the issue, wildlife enthusiast and nature guide Sanjay Chimwal said that some unwanted incidents have occurred in the past, forcing the Supreme Court to ban mobile phones. This system is already in place in several tiger reserves. He also shared several reasons for the ban on phones. "While taking videos or photos with mobile phones, tourists and guides often get too close to wildlife, putting their lives at risk. The wildlife also becomes stressed. Additionally, due to network availability in some restricted areas, information about animal movements within the park is shared, leading to overcrowding of jeeps in specific locations. This situation is dangerous not only for the wildlife but also for the safety of the tourists," said Chimwal.
Under the guidelines, tourists from India and abroad, registered tour guides, jeep and safari vehicle drivers, naturalists, hotel and lodge operators working in the core zone, and any staff entering the park will not be allowed to carry mobile phones. Action will be taken against anyone violating the rule.
It is worth noting that Corbett Tiger Reserve includes Dhikala, Sarapduli, Gairal, Sultan, Bijrani, Jhirna, Garjiya, Sonanadi, Durga Devi, Pakhro, Mundia Pani, and the Fato zone of Terai West, as well as Sitabani, Pawalgarh, and the Corbett Heritage Safari Zone of the Ramnagar Forest Division, where day safaris and overnight stays are available. Following a Supreme Court order, a complete ban on the use of mobile phones during safaris will soon be implemented in all these tourism zones.