ETV Bharat / state

Corbett Tiger Reserve Enforces Supreme Court Ban On Mobiles To Stop Wildlife Harassment

Ramnagar: Authorities of Corbett Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand prohibited the use of mobile phones during safaris in all tourism zones of the park. This decision is being implemented following a recent order from the Supreme Court.

As per the order, tourists will now have to deposit their phones at the entrance gate. Action will be taken against anyone found carrying a phone inside the reserve.

The court has given clear instructions to ban the use of mobile phones during safaris in the core habitat and tourism areas of the tiger reserve. This is to ensure the safety of wildlife and prevent any kind of human interference in the natural environment.

"The Supreme Court order clearly states that smartphones will not be allowed during safaris. However, tourists will be allowed to carry proper cameras such as DSLR cameras. The park administration is preparing to effectively implement the court's directives. Necessary guidelines are being prepared. Mobile phones will soon be completely banned during safaris. Tourists will have to deposit their phones at the entrance gate," said Rahul Mishra, deputy director of Corbett Tiger Reserve.