ETV Bharat / state

Corbett-Rajaji Tiger Translocation: Five Big Cats To Be Radio-Collared And Monitored In Uttarakhand

Ramnagar: Five more tigers will be shifted from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) cleared the second phase of the translocation programme, according to Corbett officials. During the first phase of the programme, two male and three female tigers were shifted from Corbett to Rajaji’s eastern zone. The second phase will involve the relocation of another five, taking the total number of translocated tigers to 10.

The operation will begin with the identification of suitable animals. Once a tiger is selected, a team of wildlife experts will tranquilise it and carry out the necessary health checks and other procedures, the reserve officials stated.

The group will include one male and four female tigers. While five tigers were sent to Rajaji’s eastern zone during the first phase, the animals selected this time will be released in the reserve’s western zone.

Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said the NTCA and the Union government had granted permission for the second phase. The reserve administration has now begun assessing different areas to identify tigers suitable for translocation.

According to Dr Badola, the exercise is aimed at improving the tiger population and its distribution in Rajaji. The assessment will also cover parts of Corbett where the presence of tigers close to human settlements could create a risk of human-wildlife conflict in the future.

Officials, however, will select the animals only after examining the required scientific and wildlife-management parameters.

“The necessary approvals from the NTCA and the Government of India have been received. We are now assessing areas in Corbett where the presence of tigers near populated places could potentially lead to conflict,” Badola said.

He added that the selection process would take into account both the requirements of the translocation programme and the possibility of conflict in sensitive areas.