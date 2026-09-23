Corbett-Rajaji Tiger Translocation: Five Big Cats To Be Radio-Collared And Monitored In Uttarakhand
NTCA has approved shifting five tigers from Corbett to Rajaji’s western zone, with radio-collaring, soft release and three months of monitoring planned.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Ramnagar: Five more tigers will be shifted from Corbett Tiger Reserve to Rajaji Tiger Reserve after the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) cleared the second phase of the translocation programme, according to Corbett officials. During the first phase of the programme, two male and three female tigers were shifted from Corbett to Rajaji’s eastern zone. The second phase will involve the relocation of another five, taking the total number of translocated tigers to 10.
The operation will begin with the identification of suitable animals. Once a tiger is selected, a team of wildlife experts will tranquilise it and carry out the necessary health checks and other procedures, the reserve officials stated.
The group will include one male and four female tigers. While five tigers were sent to Rajaji’s eastern zone during the first phase, the animals selected this time will be released in the reserve’s western zone.
Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Saket Badola said the NTCA and the Union government had granted permission for the second phase. The reserve administration has now begun assessing different areas to identify tigers suitable for translocation.
According to Dr Badola, the exercise is aimed at improving the tiger population and its distribution in Rajaji. The assessment will also cover parts of Corbett where the presence of tigers close to human settlements could create a risk of human-wildlife conflict in the future.
Officials, however, will select the animals only after examining the required scientific and wildlife-management parameters.
“The necessary approvals from the NTCA and the Government of India have been received. We are now assessing areas in Corbett where the presence of tigers near populated places could potentially lead to conflict,” Badola said.
He added that the selection process would take into account both the requirements of the translocation programme and the possibility of conflict in sensitive areas.
According to the director, moving suitable tigers could help increase their presence in Rajaji’s western zone while also reducing possible pressure in areas where big cats regularly move close to villages or other inhabited locations.
Each tiger will then be fitted with a radio collar before being transported to Rajaji Tiger Reserve under the supervision of trained personnel. The animals will not be released directly into the forest immediately after reaching Rajaji. They will first be kept in an enclosure for around three to four days.
Officials said this period would allow them to observe the tigers and help the animals adjust to the new surroundings. They will subsequently be released into the forest through the soft-release method.
Under a soft release, an animal is temporarily kept in a controlled enclosure at the relocation site before being allowed to enter the wider habitat. This gives it some time to become familiar with the new environment. Monitoring will continue even after the tigers enter the forest. Officials will track them with the help of radio collars for approximately three months.
The surveillance will help wildlife teams study the animals’ movement, behaviour and adaptation to the new territory. It will also allow officials to respond if any tiger moves towards a populated area or encounters difficulty settling into the habitat.
According to the Corbett administration, the immediate challenge is to identify five tigers that meet the scientific and management conditions required for translocation. Assessments are being conducted in different parts of the reserve for this purpose.
Dr Badola said the second phase was important not only for tiger conservation and better distribution of the animals in Rajaji but also as part of a strategy to address possible human-wildlife conflict.
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