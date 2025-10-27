ETV Bharat / state

Corbett, Rajaji Tiger Reserves Set To Open For Tourists From November 15

Dehradun: Following the monsoon closure, two famous tiger reserves of Uttarakhand are set to open their doors for wildlife enthusiasts from November 15. Tourists will not only be able to avail of the opportunity of diurnal visits at the Rajaji and Jim Corbett Tiger Reserves, but also of night stay and jungle safari.

The state tourist department has made the online booking facility available for Chila, Motichur, Mohan, and Ranipur zones of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve and Dhikala, Durga Devi, Sona River, and Vatanvasa zones of Corbett Tiger Reserve. The forest department has already opened the Bijrani zone for tourists from October 15, while the Dhela, Garjia, and Jhirna zones are open to tourists round the year. Reservations can be made at www.corbettonline.uk.gov.in. for vehicles, guides, and resthouses apart from the entry tickets.

While making online booking, tourists must furnish their identity card details, date of the proposed visit, selection of the desired zone and vehicle information. A maximum of six tourists can travel in one vehicle. Safari fees at Rajaji range from approximately Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 and from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for Corbett, depending on the zone. Foreign tourists need to shell out a slightly higher fee.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve is easily accessible from Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh. The Chilla Gate is about 10 kilometres from Haridwar, while the Moti Chur Gate is located on the Dehradun-Haridwar Highway. Taxis and buses are regularly available from Dehradun or Haridwar railway stations. The main entrance to the Corbett Tiger Reserve is in Nainital's Ramnagar. The Ramnagar railway station is close to the reserve, and regular trains ply from Delhi, Dehradun, and Lucknow.