Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park Witnesses Huge Inflow Of Tourists From Abroad

The park administration's new initiative-90 day advance reservation facility for foreigners-is yielding encouraging results.

The Dhikala zone of Jim Corbett National Park is witnessing a massive footfall of foreign tourists after it was opened to visitors on November 15
Foreign tourists the Dhikala zone gate (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 22, 2025 at 3:36 PM IST

2 Min Read
Ramnagar: The Dhikala zone of Jim Corbett National Park is witnessing a massive footfall of foreign tourists after it was opened to visitors on November 15.

The zone is witnessing a massive surge in bookings for night stays much to the delight of local traders and businesses. This year, the park administration's new initiative—the 90-day advance reservation facility for foreign tourists in Dhikala Zone—has given a new dimension to tourism.

For the first time, the Corbett administration has launched advance online booking for foreign tourists. Officials said the initiative has received encouraging response as is evident from the fact that all slots for tourists from abroad are fully booked till January, 2026.

Jim Corbett National Park, India's first national park, is considered one of the world's most popular wildlife tourism destinations. Millions of tourists visit the park every year.

Last fiscal year, 11,300 foreign tourists were among the 4,00,000 tourists who visited the park. The steady influx of foreign tourists since the opening of the Dhikala zone has sparked renewed hope in the tourism industry.

The unique forest structure of the Dhikala zone including open grasslands, the opportunity to observe elephants, deer, and most importantly, the Bengal tiger, make it extremely popular among foreign tourists.

Christine, a tourist from the USA, expressed her delight at booking an overnight stay in the Dhikala Zone, saying, "I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to spend the night in the forests of Dhikala. The natural beauty, tranquil atmosphere, and the desire to see the wildlife up close have drawn me here."

Tourists from Germany said they had been hearing about the Corbett Tiger Reserve for years and had come to the Dhikala Zone for a two-day overnight stay. They said they are particularly eager to see the Bengal tiger and experience the rich biodiversity of the reserve.

The Corbett administration has made special arrangements for the safety, food, cleanliness, and maintenance of foreign tourists this year. Cleanliness of rooms, food quality, and security arrangements in the guest houses of the Dhikala zone have been designed to ensure that tourists do not face any problems.

Ganesh Rawat, a tourism businessman from Ramnagar, said, "We had repeatedly requested the park administration to extend the booking period for foreign tourists. Now that reservations have been opened 90 days in advance, it is showing positive results. Foreign tourists are able to plan ahead and easily reach Dhikala".

