ETV Bharat / state

Uttarakhand's Corbett National Park Witnesses Huge Inflow Of Tourists From Abroad

Ramnagar: The Dhikala zone of Jim Corbett National Park is witnessing a massive footfall of foreign tourists after it was opened to visitors on November 15.

The zone is witnessing a massive surge in bookings for night stays much to the delight of local traders and businesses. This year, the park administration's new initiative—the 90-day advance reservation facility for foreign tourists in Dhikala Zone—has given a new dimension to tourism.

For the first time, the Corbett administration has launched advance online booking for foreign tourists. Officials said the initiative has received encouraging response as is evident from the fact that all slots for tourists from abroad are fully booked till January, 2026.

Jim Corbett National Park, India's first national park, is considered one of the world's most popular wildlife tourism destinations. Millions of tourists visit the park every year.

Last fiscal year, 11,300 foreign tourists were among the 4,00,000 tourists who visited the park. The steady influx of foreign tourists since the opening of the Dhikala zone has sparked renewed hope in the tourism industry.