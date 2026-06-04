'Copy-Paste Culture' Violates Fundamental Rights: Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes PSA Detention Of Alleged Land Encroacher
Justice Rajesh Sekhri while hearing a habeas corpus petition did not "fall within the scope of the PSA provisions invoked by the authorities."
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : June 4, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention of alleged forest land encroacher Talib Hussain under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). While delivering an interesting ruling on preventive detentions, the High Court held that the authorities invoked the stringent law on "misplaced and non-existent grounds" and without proper application of mind.
In his 13-page judgment, Justice Rajesh Sekhri at Jammu allowed Talib Hussain's habeas corpus petition and set aside two detention orders issued by the District Magistrate, Jammu, both bearing the same number and date, June 7, 2024.
The court pointed out that the allegations against Hussain primarily related to forest land encroachment and illegal construction and as such do not "fall within the scope of the PSA provisions invoked by the authorities."
Talib Hussain, 39, a resident of Chatha Sunjwan in Jammu, had challenged two detention orders issued under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(a-1) of the PSA.
According to the detention dossier submitted by the Divisional Forest Officer, Jammu, Hussain was described as a habitual land grabber who had allegedly encroached upon forest land in Bahu Forest Range, carried out illegal construction, land breaking, mining activities and attempted to sell forest land as residential plots.
The authorities alleged that his activities had the potential to create unrest among the public and warranted preventive detention.
However, the High Court found that the allegations did not satisfy the legal requirements of Section 8(1)(a-1) of the PSA, which deals specifically with smuggling of timber or liquor and related activities.
Justice Sekhri observed that the allegations against Hussain were confined to forest land encroachment and related activities.
While underlining the central flaw in the detention orders, the court observed: "It is evident from a bare perusal of aforesaid allegations that impugned orders have been passed by the detaining authority on misplaced and non-existent grounds. No ground whatsoever is made out for passing the detention orders, in terms of clause (A-1) of sub-section (1) of Section 8 PSA."
"Therefore, subjective satisfaction arrived at by the detaining authority is found legally flawed and impugned orders are liable to be quashed on this ground alone," the court further held.
A major factor that weighed with the court was that some of the allegations relied upon by the authorities related not to Talib Hussain but to his father, Sain Ditta. The judgment noted that the list of cases supplied by the authorities included allegations concerning encroachments allegedly committed by Hussain's father.
"It is apparent from the list of cases provided by the detaining authority that petitioner is sought to be detained under PSA for an activity alleged to have been committed by his father, which clearly reflects total non-application of mind on the part of the detaining authority," Justice Sekhri said.
The High Court also rejected the government's argument that the petition was not maintainable because it had been filed before execution of the detention order.
Relying on the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Additional Secretary to the Government of India vs Alka Subash Gadia, the court held that judicial review is permissible at the pre-execution stage in exceptional cases.
The court concluded that the present matter squarely fell within those exceptions because the detention orders had been issued for a wrong purpose, against a wrong person and on vague and irrelevant grounds.
"Therefore, present case is squarely covered under grounds (ii), (iii) & (iv) of Alka Subash Gadia, because impugned orders under Sections 8(1) (a) and 8 (1) (A-1) have been passed by the respondent detaining authority, for a wrong purpose, against a wrong person and on absolutely vague, extraneous and irrelevant grounds," Justice Sekhri observed.
The court was particularly critical of the authorities' attempt to justify the detention by claiming that reference to Section 8(1)(a-1) was merely a clerical mistake.
The judge noted that the detention order and grounds of detention themselves revealed confusion about the provision under which Hussain was sought to be detained.
"It appears from the tone and tenor of the impugned order and the grounds of detention that detaining authority is oblivious to decide as to under which provision, petitioner is to be detained," Justice Sekhri remarked.
In its most interesting observations, the High Court cautioned against the growing practice of mechanically reproducing allegations contained in dossiers submitted by sponsoring agencies.
"Personal liberty of a person cannot be trifled in such a cavalier fashion...The detaining authorities are expected to act neutrally between the State and the individual liberty of a citizen and cannot afford to act as a rubber stamp of sponsoring authorities," Justice Sekhri said.
Condemning what it described as a "copy-paste" approach, the court held: "Such a 'copy-paste' culture on the part of detaining authorities would fundamentally infringe upon fundamental rights of citizens guaranteed under the Constitution."
"Preventive detention is a drastic precautionary measure intended to intercept future crimes, but it cannot be invoked to punish a citizen for unsubstantiated claims," the judgment added.
The court ultimately held that the case neither involved a threat to the security of the State nor issues relating to public order or timber-smuggling activities covered under the PSA provision relied upon by the authorities.
Allowing the petition, Justice Sekhri ordered: "For the foregoing reasons, present petition is allowed, impugned orders are quashed and petitioner is directed to be immediately released from the detention."
At the same time, the court clarified that its decision would not prevent authorities from pursuing appropriate legal action regarding the allegations of forest land encroachment.
"However, since there are serious allegations against the petitioner, regarding encroachment over a huge chunk of forest land, respondents shall be at liberty to work out and avail appropriate civil and criminal remedies against him." Justice Sekhri said.
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