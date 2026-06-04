ETV Bharat / state

'Copy-Paste Culture' Violates Fundamental Rights: Jammu Kashmir High Court Quashes PSA Detention Of Alleged Land Encroacher

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has quashed the detention of alleged forest land encroacher Talib Hussain under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act (PSA). While delivering an interesting ruling on preventive detentions, the High Court held that the authorities invoked the stringent law on "misplaced and non-existent grounds" and without proper application of mind.

In his 13-page judgment, Justice Rajesh Sekhri at Jammu allowed Talib Hussain's habeas corpus petition and set aside two detention orders issued by the District Magistrate, Jammu, both bearing the same number and date, June 7, 2024.

The court pointed out that the allegations against Hussain primarily related to forest land encroachment and illegal construction and as such do not "fall within the scope of the PSA provisions invoked by the authorities."

Talib Hussain, 39, a resident of Chatha Sunjwan in Jammu, had challenged two detention orders issued under Sections 8(1)(a) and 8(1)(a-1) of the PSA.

According to the detention dossier submitted by the Divisional Forest Officer, Jammu, Hussain was described as a habitual land grabber who had allegedly encroached upon forest land in Bahu Forest Range, carried out illegal construction, land breaking, mining activities and attempted to sell forest land as residential plots.

The authorities alleged that his activities had the potential to create unrest among the public and warranted preventive detention.

However, the High Court found that the allegations did not satisfy the legal requirements of Section 8(1)(a-1) of the PSA, which deals specifically with smuggling of timber or liquor and related activities.

Justice Sekhri observed that the allegations against Hussain were confined to forest land encroachment and related activities.

While underlining the central flaw in the detention orders, the court observed: "It is evident from a bare perusal of aforesaid allegations that impugned orders have been passed by the detaining authority on misplaced and non-existent grounds. No ground whatsoever is made out for passing the detention orders, in terms of clause (A-1) of sub-section (1) of Section 8 PSA."

"Therefore, subjective satisfaction arrived at by the detaining authority is found legally flawed and impugned orders are liable to be quashed on this ground alone," the court further held.

A major factor that weighed with the court was that some of the allegations relied upon by the authorities related not to Talib Hussain but to his father, Sain Ditta. The judgment noted that the list of cases supplied by the authorities included allegations concerning encroachments allegedly committed by Hussain's father.

"It is apparent from the list of cases provided by the detaining authority that petitioner is sought to be detained under PSA for an activity alleged to have been committed by his father, which clearly reflects total non-application of mind on the part of the detaining authority," Justice Sekhri said.

The High Court also rejected the government's argument that the petition was not maintainable because it had been filed before execution of the detention order.

Relying on the Supreme Court's landmark ruling in Additional Secretary to the Government of India vs Alka Subash Gadia, the court held that judicial review is permissible at the pre-execution stage in exceptional cases.