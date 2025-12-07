ETV Bharat / state

'Cops Tortured Us, Will Never Go To Delhi Again', Says Bengal Pregnant Woman After Returning Home From Bangladesh

Birbhum: Nine-month pregnant resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district, Sunali Bibi, who was repatriated to India on Friday after spending almost five months in Bangladesh upon allegedly being pushed across the border without legal process, reached her village on Saturday and was taken to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

She reached Paikar village in Birbhum in an ambulance from Malda at around 2 pm. She met her relatives from the ambulance itself and was directly taken to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital. Sunali is suffering from anaemia and she will undergo treatment at this hospital for the time being. Meanwhile, the ruling Trinamool Congress is seeing her return home as a legal battle and a victory for humanity.

While returning to Paikar village from Malda Sunali said, “I was in great trouble in Bangladesh. I thank Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, MP Abhishek Banerjee and MP Samirul Islam for arranging my return home. In Bangladesh, police did not torture us but there was a severe shortage of food. As long as Mamata Banerjee sent money from here, we could eat there. But my own country is my own country.”

She further alleged that Delhi Police tortured her although she pleaded them for mercy. "I had even pleaded both police and the BSF but they left us in the forests of Bangladesh, where we had to spend two nights. I will never go to Delhi again. I am worried about my husband and Sweety, who are still in Bangladesh. I don't know if they will at all return home," she said.

Sunali Bibi and her minor son were repatriated to India through the Mahadipur Immigration Check Post in Malda on Friday evening. However, her husband as well as Sweety Bibi, a resident from her village and her two sons, are still in Bangladesh.

She was nabbed by Delhi Police from Bengali Basti in Sector 26, Rohini, where she worked as a rag picker, on suspicion of being a Bangladeshi national on June 23. Along with Sunali, her husband Danesh and son were also picked up by the police. This apart, three others from her village, namely Sweety Bibi and her sons, Qurban Sheikh (16) and Imam Dewan (6) were also arrested on same charges.

All six were sent to Bangladesh through the Assam border. Then they were detained at Chapai Nawabganj correctional home from August 20 till they were granted bail by a judicial magistrate on December 1.