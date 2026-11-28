ETV Bharat / state

Cops, Students Clash In Kolkata's SRFTI Over Removal Of Makeshift Stage For Protest

Protesting students clash with the police during the removal of furnitues at the SRFTI campus on Saturday. ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: Tensions flared up at the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) campus in Kolkata on Saturday morning following a police operation to remove a makeshift protest site.

Students said over 300 police personnel, many with their faces covered, had entered the campus around 6 am to remove all furniture and other items from the makeshift protest site.

The students asserted that the items, which are the institute's property, were loaded into two pick-up vans and taken off-campus. At that time, a scuffle broke out between the students and the police when the former tried to stop the latter from taking away the furniture. Some students were reportedly beaten, while female students were allegedly mistreated and manhandled.

Students also claimed that attempts were made to seize their mobile phones when they tried to capture images or videos of the incident. "They even tried to snatch our phones. This attack was carried out without any provocation," a student said.

They further alleged that police personnel stayed at the campus until 7:30 am, restricting students' movements from the hostels toward the main gate. The presence of the police hindered their ability to communicate with one another.

Meanwhile, SRFTI authorities in a statement claimed that a section of the students had been staging an illegal sit-in on campus for over a month.