Cops Reveal Bengaluru Techie Was Murdered By Neighbour

Police said Sharmila was murdered by an 18-year-old youth named Karnal Kura, who lived opposite her house in Subramanya Layout and was in a one-sided love affair with her. However, Sharmila was unaware of this.

Bengaluru: The mysterious death of software employee Sharmila in the Ramamurthy Nagar police station limits of Karnataka's Bengaluru has now taken a significant turn. Initially considered a mysterious death, an investigation by police confirms it to be a case of murder.

On January 3, Kura barged into her house at night, suddenly hugged Sharmila and behaved inappropriately. Enraged by this, Sharmila tried to push him away. In a fit of rage, Kura attacked Sharmila and suffocated her to death with a pillow. To hide the murder, he set fire to the bedroom where the deceased was sleeping and fled the scene, a senior police official said.

He added that the house owner, Vijayendra, informed the Ramamurthynagar police station about the fire in the house where Sharmila lived. Firefighters, accompanied by police personnel, rushed to the spot and broke into the house, only to discover that the sofa, curtains and bed in the house were reduced to ashes, and Sharmila was lying unconscious.

Accused Karnal Kurai. (ETV Bharat)

"The police took her to a local hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. A case of unnatural death was registered at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station in this regard, and an investigation was conducted to ascertain the exact cause of the fire, which revealed that it was not an unnatural death but a murder," the official added.

A native of Mangalore, Sharmila had been living in Subramanya Layout, Ramamurthy Nagar, for the past two years and was working at a software firm in the city. Initially, it was suspected that she died of suffocation due to a fire in her house.