ETV Bharat / state

Cops Raid House Of Notorious Stone Mafia's Relative In West Bengal's Birbhum; Cash And Gold Recovered

Earlier on Wednesday morning, a special Birbhum police team raided the home of Meenar, a relative of Mondal, in Mohammadbazar. Following a marathon search operation led by Birbhum Additional Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Nilesh Srikant Gaikwad, involving police personnel from several stations including Mohammadbazar, the vast cache of cash and gold bars was recovered. In the afternoon, officers entered the premises with five counting machines and large containers to process the cash.

Mohammad Nizamuddin, alias Tulu Mondal, is linked to a massive illegal sand mining business and held a considerable clout in Birbhum. West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Ahikari had raised his voice against Mandal's activities while he was in the Opposition.

A special police team is searching the residence of Meenar Mondal, a stone mafia, in Mohammadbazar. Even as counting of cash is underway with five note-counting machines, police said the total amount of recovered cash may increase.

Birbhum: Birbhum police in West Bengal recovered Rs 5.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold during a raid on the residence of a relative of stone mafia Tulu Mondal.

In a post on X, Adhikari posted a video of personnel counting cash at Meenar's residence. He said approximately Rs 5.5 crore in cash and 15 kg of gold had been recovered during the search. "However, the counting is still in progress, and the total value of the recovered assets may rise," the Chief Minister said.

Meenar was a bus driver and had been involved in stone mining. It is alleged he amassed vast wealth under Mondal's patronage in the last 15 years.

Mondal operated approximately 250 illegal stone quarries across Mohammadbazar, Nalhati, and Deocha-Pachami areas of Birbhum and ran a business worth crores of rupees using forged Daily Collection Registers. It is alleged that he enjoyed the backing of both the then-ruling party leaders and the administration.

Krishnakanta Saha, the BJP MLA from Sainthia, said, "The era of mafia rule has ended. I commend the Chief Minister's 'zero tolerance' policy. They engaged in illegal activities with the support of Trinamool Congress. Such things will no longer be tolerated." The police have not yet issued a statement regarding this matter.

Incidentally, the CBI and ED had previously conducted joint raids on Mondal's residence and offices in Mohammadbazar and Suri, Birbhum, in connection with cattle and coal smuggling cases. Both central agencies carried out extensive searches, and the CBI subsequently summoned Mondal to Nizam Palace in Kolkata for questioning on several occasions.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) even summoned Mondal to Delhi for interrogation. Furthermore, speculations regarding his arrest had arisen following the detention of Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling and money laundering cases. Police arrested Mondal on November 6, 2022—after registering a case against him at the Mohammadbazar police station—in a move that was seen by some as a way to provide him with a form of 'shelter' (protective custody). Mondal had effectively exercised absolute dominance in the region.