Cops Raid High-Profile Rave Party In Ahmedabad; Detain 20 Foreigners, Two Indians

Ahmedabad: The Bopal police on Friday night raided a high-profile rave party being held at Zephyr Farmhouse near Shilaj in Ahmedabad and detained approximately 20 foreigners and two Indians for consuming alcohol and drugs in a dry state. Preliminary information reveals that detainees include people from Nigeria, Kenya, and Mozambique.

Police said the revellers were under the influence of alcohol and other drugs during the party. All of them were taken to Sola Civil Hospital for medical examination. Further investigations to determine who organised the rave party and where the alcohol came from have been launched. The presence of such a large number of foreign nationals has made the matter serious, they added.

"The Police acted after receiving a tip-off about the party, where both liquor and drugs were reportedly being used. Upon reaching the venue, police found 20 individuals, including foreign nationals from Nigeria, Mozambique, Kenya, and other African countries, alongside two Indians, intoxicated. Investigations revealed that the organisers had printed special passes for the party, advertising "unlimited alcohol", showing the scale and planning behind the event," said an official.

All attendees have been detained, a case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway to identify the main organisers, the farmhouse owner, and the source of the liquor in a state where alcohol is banned, he added.