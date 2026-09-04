ETV Bharat / state

Cops Raid Another Property Of Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Mafia, Searches On For Manager

Suri: West Bengal Police raided a second property linked to Birbhum's absconding stone quarry owner Tulu Mondal alias Mohammad Nazibuddin in Arabindapally in Suri on Friday.

A police team, backed by the Combat Force, cordoned off the premises and began a search operation at dawn.

Police sources said that the property is registered in Tulu's name but his manager, Chhoton, resided here. Neighbours said Tulu used to visit this house occasionally.

The Suri court issued an arrest warrant against him and a 'Red Corner Notice' was also issued via Interpol.

Searches are now underway for Chhoton after interrogating individuals arrested in connection with the stone smuggling racket, police said.