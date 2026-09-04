Cops Raid Another Property Of Absconding Birbhum Stone Quarry Mafia, Searches On For Manager
Tulu used to visit this property occasionally. Though it is registered in Tulu's name, his manager lived here. Police are now searching for the manager.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Suri: West Bengal Police raided a second property linked to Birbhum's absconding stone quarry owner Tulu Mondal alias Mohammad Nazibuddin in Arabindapally in Suri on Friday.
A police team, backed by the Combat Force, cordoned off the premises and began a search operation at dawn.
Police sources said that the property is registered in Tulu's name but his manager, Chhoton, resided here. Neighbours said Tulu used to visit this house occasionally.
The Suri court issued an arrest warrant against him and a 'Red Corner Notice' was also issued via Interpol.
Searches are now underway for Chhoton after interrogating individuals arrested in connection with the stone smuggling racket, police said.
Tulu's assets worth Rs 220 crore, including gold and cash of Rs 50, have been 'frozen'. The Suri District Court has ordered the state government to confiscate all of Tulu's assets and declare him a 'proclaimed offender' if he fails to surrender by September 14.
Tulu was a close confidant of Trinamool Congress leader, Anubrata Mondal, erstwhile TMC's Birbhum district president.
Three days ago, Birbhum Police had recovered foreign currencies from the vehicle of Mohammad Mafizuddin alias Shanta Sheikh, a relative of Tulu, during a search operation.
Tulu went absconding after Birbhum Police recovered Rs 28 crore in cash and 15 kg gold biscuits worth Rs 22 crore from the residence of one of his relatives, Minar Mondal, in July.
After this, police also recovered foreign currencies of Arab nations and Pakistan from the residence of Saigal Hossain, Anubrata Mondal's former bodyguard, who also had links with Tulu.
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