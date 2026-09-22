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Cops Nab Man Who Set Govt Nurse On Fire At Hospital Premises In Thiruvallur

During his arrest from Madhavaram, Prakash attacked a sub-inspector of Ponneri PS with a machete and sustained serious injuries to the leg in retaliatory fire.

Accused Prakash undergoing treatment at Stanley Medical College in Chennai.
Accused Prakash undergoing treatment at Stanley Medical College in Chennai. (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 22, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Thiruvallur: A man accused of setting a temporary government staff nurse on fire at the Ponneri government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old victim, Rajeshwari, was on duty on Monday evening, when the accused, identified as Prakash from Madhavaram, suddenly poured petrol on her amid patients and their attendants and set her on fire in the blink of an eye.

She sustained a 50% burn wound in the incident and was rushed to the Kilpauk government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Police said Rajeshwari is married and has children.

"A case was registered at the Ponneri police station regarding an attempt to murder, and an intensive investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact motive behind the act," an official of Ponneri PS said.

CCTV footage of the hospital where the victim was working has been collected by the police for a thorough analysis of the sequence of events leading to the horrific incident.

Police have been actively looking for Prakash, who was hiding in Madhavaram following the incident.

After confirming his whereabouts, a police team led by Inspector Sivakumar of Ponneri police station rushed to the location to nab him. When Sub-Inspector Tamilarasan tried to arrest Prakash, he is said to have suddenly attacked him with a machete.

To protect Tamilarasan, Sivakumar shot Prakash in the leg. Prakash suffered serious injuries and was admitted to the Stanley Medical College in Chennai for treatment.

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TAGGED:

PONNERI GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL
KILPAUK GOVERNMENT HOSPITAL
PONNERI POLICE STATION
STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
MAN HELD FOR SEETING NURSE ON FIRE

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