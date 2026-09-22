ETV Bharat / state

Cops Nab Man Who Set Govt Nurse On Fire At Hospital Premises In Thiruvallur

Thiruvallur: A man accused of setting a temporary government staff nurse on fire at the Ponneri government hospital in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur has been arrested following an encounter with the police, an official said on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old victim, Rajeshwari, was on duty on Monday evening, when the accused, identified as Prakash from Madhavaram, suddenly poured petrol on her amid patients and their attendants and set her on fire in the blink of an eye.

She sustained a 50% burn wound in the incident and was rushed to the Kilpauk government hospital, where she is undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit. Police said Rajeshwari is married and has children.

"A case was registered at the Ponneri police station regarding an attempt to murder, and an intensive investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact motive behind the act," an official of Ponneri PS said.