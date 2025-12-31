ETV Bharat / state

Cops Nab Duo With 150 Kg Explosives In Rajasthan's Tonk

The duo accused have been identified as Surendra Patwa and Surendra Mochi, both residents of Bundi, the police said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the source, destination, intended use and possible links of the seized explosive material.

Tonk: The police on Wednesday arrested two people and seized 150 kg of explosives (ammonium nitrate), including 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, from their car during a naka check in Rajasthan's Tonk. Preliminary investigation revealed that the explosives were meant for blasting at illegal mining sites in the Aravallis, they added.

DSP (Tonk City) Mrityunjay Mishra said the accused were transporting the explosive material from Bundi to Tonk. "During patrolling on the National Highway-52, connecting Tonk with Jaipur, the accused told the district special team of police led by Om Prakash Chaudhary that they were carrying fertiliser for agricultural purposes in sacks. However, on inspection, ammonium nitrate was found instead," he added.

In addition to ammonium nitrate, 200 cartridges and six bundles of safety fuse wire, measuring approximately 1,100 metres and the car used for transporting the material were confiscated, Mishra said, adding that the operation was carried out soon after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

The large-scale seizure on New Year's Eve created panic ahead of festivities in the region. Ammonium nitrate serves as the main ingredient in industrial explosives for blasting rock in open-pit mines, quarries, etc. Because of its high energy potential, the substance is strictly regulated, with strict standards for storage, handling and transportation. It is often used legally in controlled blasting for mining.