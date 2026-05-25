ETV Bharat / state

Cops Land At Abhishek Banerjee's South Kolkata Residence, Take Away Monitor

Kolkata: A police team on Monday visited Trinamool Congress MP and all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence, 'Santiniketan' in Harish Mukherjee Street in south Kolkata and later was seen carrying away a monitor. However, the specific reason behind this visit remains unclear.

According to police sources, a team from the Director of Security went to Abhishek's residence to inspect security arrangements and equipment previously used by the TMC MP. Kolkata Police clarified that no personnel from their force was present during the visit.

Some members of the team were in uniform while others were dressed in plain clothes. After sometime, police personnel were seen loading the monitor into a white vehicle of the Kolkata Police.

After the police team departed from 'Shantiniketan,' a vehicle was seen exiting the premises from the garage area. It is said that this vehicle belongs to 'Leaps and Bounds', a company linked to the TMC MP. 'Shantiniketan', too is registered in the name of this company.

Earlier on May 19, the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had issued notices to 17 properties linked to Abhishek, including his residence, in connection with alleged unauthorised construction.