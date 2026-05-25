Cops Land At Abhishek Banerjee's South Kolkata Residence, Take Away Monitor
The move comes days after KMC sent notices to 17 properties linked to Abhishek Banerjee over alleged illegal construction, reports ETV Bharat's Ayan Neogi
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:29 PM IST
Kolkata: A police team on Monday visited Trinamool Congress MP and all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's residence, 'Santiniketan' in Harish Mukherjee Street in south Kolkata and later was seen carrying away a monitor. However, the specific reason behind this visit remains unclear.
According to police sources, a team from the Director of Security went to Abhishek's residence to inspect security arrangements and equipment previously used by the TMC MP. Kolkata Police clarified that no personnel from their force was present during the visit.
Some members of the team were in uniform while others were dressed in plain clothes. After sometime, police personnel were seen loading the monitor into a white vehicle of the Kolkata Police.
After the police team departed from 'Shantiniketan,' a vehicle was seen exiting the premises from the garage area. It is said that this vehicle belongs to 'Leaps and Bounds', a company linked to the TMC MP. 'Shantiniketan', too is registered in the name of this company.
Earlier on May 19, the TMC-led Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) had issued notices to 17 properties linked to Abhishek, including his residence, in connection with alleged unauthorised construction.
Following the 2026 West Bengal Assembly election results, the additional security personnel stationed outside Abhishek's residence was withdrawn and police removed the state-of-the-art security scanners that had been installed at his residence.
A few days later, his 'Z-Plus' security cover was also withdrawn. Likewise, the additional security personnel deployed outside his residence in Camac Street was also removed. Also, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) issued notices alleging the presence of unauthorised constructions at both of the residences of the TMC MP.
Amidst speculation in the political circles regarding the demolition of the unauthorised sections of his house, the TMC MP has reportedly sought a 10-day extension from the Municipal Corporation. Amidst this, Abhishek had approached the Calcutta High Court seeking protective relief, fearing that he might be arrested on charges of making provocative remarks during the Assembly elections.
Although the court granted him conditional protection, it severely reprimanded him for his comments.
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