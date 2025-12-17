Cops Bust International Mobile Phone Theft Racket In Junagadh; Nab Duo From Delhi
During the investigation, police stumbled upon the Ghorasan gang, an infamous international gang, behind the entire racket and have launched a manhunt for four suspects.
Published : December 17, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Junagadh: Busting an international mobile theft racket, the Keshod police in Gujarat's Junagadh arrested two suspects from Delhi following a complaint on December 4 about the stealing of 66 mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3.97 lakh, Rs 14.28 lakh in total, from a mobile phone shop on the Junagad-Veraval road.
Following a crucial lead in the case, separate teams of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) police, along with Keshod police, reached Delhi for an investigation, which led to the arrest of Rahul Kalawat and Mohammad Shafiq Taili from Kapashera Gali No. 7 and Sundernagar Gali No. 5 in the Nand Nagri area of Delhi. As no stolen items were found with the suspects, a further probe has been launched to recover them.
During the investigation, police stumbled upon an international gang behind the racket. Called the Ghorasan gang, it is infamous for mobile thefts. Investigations have also revealed that most of the accused hail from Motihari district in Bihar. Rahul and Mohammad Rafiq have several criminal cases registered against them in Patan and Haryana, as well as in Rajasthan.
Police said the gang members used to conduct reconnaissance of large mobile shops in the area during the day, often posing as labourers. They would then plan how to steal the mobile phones. Following this, between 2 and 4 am, they would strike at the targeted shops and would skillfully break or lift the shutters to decamp with all the cash and mobile phones. After stealing, they gave the items to a man named Hasan, who lives in Nepal. An investigation has been launched to arrest four accused: Wasir Khan Rahman from Guwahati, Assam, and Mohammed Sameer Taili and Mazhar from Motihari, Bihar.
Investigators said the accused were selling the stolen mobile phones in Nepal, and the whereabouts of the possible selling points, the buyers and for what purpose they are used are being investigated. "The investigation revealed that five accused were involved in this case, of whom two have been arrested from Delhi. The remaining three accused have also been declared wanted, and an investigation has been launched to apprehend them," Keshod SP BC Thakkar said.
Also Read