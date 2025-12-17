ETV Bharat / state

Cops Bust International Mobile Phone Theft Racket In Junagadh; Nab Duo From Delhi

Junagadh: Busting an international mobile theft racket, the Keshod police in Gujarat's Junagadh arrested two suspects from Delhi following a complaint on December 4 about the stealing of 66 mobile phones and cash worth Rs 3.97 lakh, Rs 14.28 lakh in total, from a mobile phone shop on the Junagad-Veraval road.

Following a crucial lead in the case, separate teams of the Local Crime Branch (LCB) police, along with Keshod police, reached Delhi for an investigation, which led to the arrest of Rahul Kalawat and Mohammad Shafiq Taili from Kapashera Gali No. 7 and Sundernagar Gali No. 5 in the Nand Nagri area of ​​Delhi. As no stolen items were found with the suspects, a further probe has been launched to recover them.

During the investigation, police stumbled upon an international gang behind the racket. Called the Ghorasan gang, it is infamous for mobile thefts. Investigations have also revealed that most of the accused hail from Motihari district in Bihar. Rahul and Mohammad Rafiq have several criminal cases registered against them in Patan and Haryana, as well as in Rajasthan.